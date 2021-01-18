This Chic All-suite Hotel in Austin Is Perfect for a Long-term Stay

Colton House Hotel is here to make Austin, TX just a little more suite.

In January, the 80-suite luxury property opened its doors on Austin's South Congress Avenue. According to the hotel, it drew its design inspiration from its "distinctive surroundings" and highlights the "captivating spirit of the Lone Star State and pays due respect to Texas's rich history through locally handpicked art and design features."

As the hotel noted in a statement, all the one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites range in size from 460 to 1,170-square-feet, making each room significantly larger than the average hotel room.

Image zoom Credit: Jeremy Sexton

Each room comes equipped with either a full kitchen or kitchenette, living space, and several even include in-room washers and dryers to allow guests to feel fully at home during their stay. The hotel's rooms are welcoming to all types of travelers — from those just passing through to longer-term stays, solo travelers, those traveling with children, and even with pets.

Image zoom Credit: Jeremy Sexton

While staying at the hotel, guests will soon be able to visit Simona's Coffee + Cocktail Bar, a casual dining space that serves a curated selection of luxury coffee, teas, wine, and other spirits by local distillers. And at night, visitors can head to The Parlor for a more upscale cocktail experience.

Image zoom Credit: Ayuma Photography

And, anyone hoping to get a bit of fresh air can head out to the hotel's 5,000-square-foot outdoor space for a game of bocce ball, croquet, or lawn bowling, or just sit around the hotel's fire pit and take it all in.

Image zoom Credit: Jeremy Sexton

"We're introducing a brand new hotel category to Austin with an all-suite based model that blends the perks of an Airbnb stay with modern hotel amenities." David Krug, President of Inherit Hotel Group, said. "Colton House Hotel's residential approach combines ample space and comfortable luxury for small groups, families, and remote workers seeking more flexibility and personalization in today's world."

Ready to book? Guests can snag a special grand opening rate starting at $149. Check out more and book a stay on the hotel's website now.