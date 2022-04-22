Club Med Is Hiring for a Dream Job That Lets You Live at a Punta Cana Resort for a Full Year

Club Med, the all-inclusive giant, is hiring. And if you're passionate about sustainability and helping to highlight a truly stunning travel destination, then this job may be for you.

This week, the company announced the creation of its first-ever sustainability coordinator job for North America and the Caribbean, which the hotel brand is calling the "Ultimate Green Job." And it comes with a host of epic perks, including calling Club Med Punta Cana home for a full year.

Property images of sunny Club Med resorts, surrounded by blue waters Credit: Courtesy fo Club Med

In the role, the coordinator will travel to eight Club Med Resorts in Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean to support Club Med's ongoing social responsibility efforts and make a positive impact on local communities. According to a press release provided to Travel + Leisure, these efforts will be completed through specific activations including the implementation of food waste management systems, overseeing environmental partnerships to protect native species, and developing guest activities like beach cleanups and turtle releases.

The release also notes, the sustainability coordinator will also accompany the "Green Globe certification process in the resorts based on the yearly audit schedule, establish a diagnosis of the resort based on Green Globe audit criteria," and "assist the resort teams with an action plan in preparation for the yearly audit." The coordinator will also "Launch training for resort staff and ensure that standards are in place with internal audits," and "be the village correspondent during the implementation phase of the action plan."

As for perks of the job, Club Med says they include a tropical office (a.k.a. Club Med Punta Cana) with unlimited opportunity for travel and adventure, access to more than 25 land and water activities like flying trapeze, sailing, and kayaking, daily gourmet cuisine and entertainment, and "establishing transformative friendships, cherished memories, and a positive long-lasting impact on the environment."

All prospective employees need to do is apply with their resume and cover letter via the ClubMedJobs portal.