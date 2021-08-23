Europe's Leading Affordable Luxury Hotel Brand Is Now Open in California

citizenM, the European experts in affordable luxury hotels, announced in August its plan to open its very first location in California. And it's celebrating with a photo exhibit unlike any other.

To mark its arrival in Los Angeles, citizenM partnered with Downtown Los Angeles photographer Corinne Schiavone for an exhibit known as "Citizens of Los Angeles," which sees the hotel's seven-story property turned into a public art gallery. For the project, Schiavone filled the hotel's windows with Polaroid-style portraits of local Angelinos, highlighting what makes this city best: its people.

Citizens of LA Polaroids of Jen Credit: Corinne Schiavone/Courtesy of citizenM

Citizens of LA Polaroids of Atiba Credit: Corinne Schiavone/Courtesy of citizenM

The "citizens," the hotel explained in a statement, include trans activist and entrepreneur Buck Angel, artists Chris Homes and Kaheem Smith, famed skateboarding brothers Ako and Atiba Jefferson, gallerists Benjamin Lee Ritchie Handler and Danny Fuentes, and Circus of Books director Rachel Mason, among others.

Exterior of citizenM in LA Credit: Courtesy of citizenM

Of course, this won't be the only time the hotel displays local art.

"To give the new property an art collection that felt distinct to Los Angeles, citizenM partnered with independent curator Lauren Mackler, who most recently co-curated the Los Angeles biennial – Made in LA 2020 – at the Hammer Museum," the hotel shared in a statement. "Mackler selected works for the guest rooms that spotlight California-based artists, including Alex Olson, Paul Pescador, Eve Fowler, Alex Chaves, and Kathryn Andrews."

Like other citizenM hotels, this property too comes with an entrance more reminiscent of a living room than traditional reception, letting guests know this is truly a home away from home. From there, guests can make their way to one of the 315 rooms that each come with king-size beds, HD TVs, a MoodPad to control the ambiance, and more.

And the high-tech gadgets don't stop there. Guests can have a fully contactless experience through the citizenM app, including requesting services like extra pillows and toiletries, report faults in the room, and book wake-up calls. Daily food and beverage menus are also viewable in the app, and guests can even explore local hotspots, learn where the best green spaces and running routes are, and see the walking distances to major attractions all at the touch of a button.

This is also just the start for the brand's growth in the United States. Additional properties planned for 2021 include citizenM San Francisco Union Square (projected opening October 2021), citizenM Miami World Center (projected opening December 2021), citizenM Miami Brickell (projected opening December 2021), and citizenM Washington DC NOMA (projected opening February 2022).