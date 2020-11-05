You Can Spend the Holidays in a Former Sultan’s Palace in Turkey

Adventurous travelers can now book the Ciragan Palace Kempinski Hotel located in Turkey (which is still open to U.S.-based tourists) for the upcoming holidays. The one-time sultan’s palace built in the 1800s has been transformed into a truly stunning 310-room hotel that comes with some unbelievable perks. And for the holidays, the stunning hotel is pulling out all the stops, including ornate decorations throughout the property and signature deserts to get in the festive spirit.

Image zoom Credit: Ciragan Palace Kempinski

Perks like, an on-property soap butler service who will deliver 100% pure olive oil handmade soap available in 12 different scents to any guest feeling like they need a good scrub. The service, the hotel explains, is a revival of an old Turkish tradition dating back to the ancient water therapies of the Turkish bath. The soap butler will come to a guest’s room and carefully slice two pieces — one for guests to immediately use and another for guests to take home with them.

To ensure guest safety, the hotel has also revived its white glove service.

“White glove has always been a symbol of luxurious service and elegance,” the hotel explains. “This initiative influences your guest journey throughout your entire stay, with a primary focus on the following areas: While performing their duties, Kempinski employees wear white gloves when welcoming you to our hotels, restaurants, and bars. Sanitizing stations are available in all public areas of our hotels. Masks covering the nose and mouth are available in all rooms and suites for you and your loved ones and will be worn by our employees. Enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures have been implemented in guest rooms, lifts, public areas, and back-of-house areas.”

Image zoom Credit: Ciragan Palace Kempinski

Image zoom Credit: Ciragan Palace Kempinski