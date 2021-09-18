Want to rent a high-fashion gown for an unforgettable night? You can at Six Senses Ibiza.

Six Senses Ibiza, which opened this past July to stellar reviews, is now placing itself at the forefront of sustainable fashion with the announcement of their new retail concept, Agora.

Interior of Agora at Six Senses Ibiza Credit: Assaf Pinchuk/Courtesy of Six Senses Ibiza

"Our background is in fashion storytelling and we have discovered so many interesting and innovative ways in which fashion is answering the pressing sustainability questions facing our industry and the world," the duo said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure.

Socially conscious consumption is highlighted through Agora's four chapters: recycle, restore, reduce, and rent. Recycle puts an emphasis on material science and upcycling; Restore spotlights heritage craft and artisans around the world; Reduce aims to help consumers make more sustainable choices with styling masterclasses that encourage customers to prioritize quality over quantity; And rent will be represented by Agora's innovative concept, the Cinderella Room.

The Cinderella Room will feature an exclusively curated selection of eveningwear from partner brands that will be available to rent for a night out in Ibiza's famous party scene. Now, instead of having to worry about packing and hauling around heavy gowns or suits to and from their homes, guests are able to borrow from a selection of glamorous outfits upon arrival to the resort.

With the opening of the Cinderella Room, Darke and Agnelli hope to spread awareness on the benefits of the rental market, as rental solutions like this can extend the life of a garment and ultimately lessen the amount of clothing that ends up in landfills every year.