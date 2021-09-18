This Luxury Resort Just Opened a 'Cinderella Room' — and It's Ibiza's Most Magical Shopping Experience
Want to rent a high-fashion gown for an unforgettable night? You can at Six Senses Ibiza.
Six Senses Ibiza, which opened this past July to stellar reviews, is now placing itself at the forefront of sustainable fashion with the announcement of their new retail concept, Agora.
Agora, which aims to celebrate and promote sustainability in the fashion industry, is both a retail space and luxury experience for guests of the lavish resort. Curated by former fashion editors Tiffanie Darke and Daniela Agnelli, the store will feature both menswear and womenswear from a mix of international luxury brands such as Orlebar Brown and Temperley, sustainable-focused brands like BITE, Makal, and Another Tomorrow, and local businesses like Annie's Ibiza and Of Origin.
"Our background is in fashion storytelling and we have discovered so many interesting and innovative ways in which fashion is answering the pressing sustainability questions facing our industry and the world," the duo said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure.
Socially conscious consumption is highlighted through Agora's four chapters: recycle, restore, reduce, and rent. Recycle puts an emphasis on material science and upcycling; Restore spotlights heritage craft and artisans around the world; Reduce aims to help consumers make more sustainable choices with styling masterclasses that encourage customers to prioritize quality over quantity; And rent will be represented by Agora's innovative concept, the Cinderella Room.
The Cinderella Room will feature an exclusively curated selection of eveningwear from partner brands that will be available to rent for a night out in Ibiza's famous party scene. Now, instead of having to worry about packing and hauling around heavy gowns or suits to and from their homes, guests are able to borrow from a selection of glamorous outfits upon arrival to the resort.
With the opening of the Cinderella Room, Darke and Agnelli hope to spread awareness on the benefits of the rental market, as rental solutions like this can extend the life of a garment and ultimately lessen the amount of clothing that ends up in landfills every year.
Agora's highly anticipated concept launches on September 18 with an immersive event hosted by My Wardrobe HQ and Grey Goose at Six Senses Ibiza. The event will bring the Cinderella concept to life as guests are invited to select an outfit provided by My Wardrobe HQ, followed by drinks and dancing on the resort's Live Cave terrace.