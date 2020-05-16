10 Affordable and Stylish Hotels in Los Angeles

These properties prove you don't have to skimp on style or location when traveling on a budget.

A Los Angeles vacation almost always means glitz and glamour are in the cards. After all, the city is home to the rich and famous, an incredible food scene, and unique attractions that entice people from all over the world. Fortunately, all that doesn't have to equate to a hefty price tag when it comes to choosing accommodations. We've sourced these 10 hotels from Hotels.com with the goal of finding properties that'll give you the most bang for your buck. Now, the Hollywood celebrity life is looking a little more accessible.

1. Elan Hotel

A stone's throw from the hustle and bustle of La Cienega and Beverly, the boutique Elan Hotel is one of L.A.'s most conveniently located affordable properties; its neighbors include the high-end shopping destination of Beverly Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The hotel's design blends modernity and warmth, and its weekend wine-and-cheese receptions are a popular draw.

2. Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown

L.A.'s downtown is experiencing a resurgence, and the Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown plants you right in the middle of it. Here, you'll find bright and airy rooms featuring stunning murals inspired by the city's history. The property is also within short walking distance of some recognizable hot spots: the Staples Center and the Los Angeles Convention Center.

3. Cambria Hotel LAX

Looking to stay close to the beach during your visit? Located just south of the airport in idyllic El Segundo, the Cambria Hotel LAX provides its guests with an oceanside sanctuary. Its hip, relaxed accommodations come with access to the hotel's digital concierge, Kipsu, who's available by text no matter the time of day.

4. Hotel 850 SVB West Hollywood

Straightaway, Hotel 850 SVB West Hollywood feels like home — because it was one. This converted 1918 bungalow has been renovated to include several new, cozy European-inspired rooms as well as a rooftop terrace from which you can enjoy the vibes of vibrant West Hollywood.

5. Los Angeles Athletic Club

Guests wanting to experience old-school Los Angeles can find its character distilled in the Los Angeles Athletic Club. This bold, elegant hotel occupies the top three floors of a historic 140-year-old building in the heart of downtown, and offers visitors access to unparalleled athletic facilities as well as a rooftop terrace with skyline views.

6. Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles

A veritable oasis on Century Boulevard and adjacent to LAX, Homewood Suites is an all-suite hotel that offers guests a relaxing stay in a social and friendly environment. The emphasis here is on community, with amenities like complimentary drinks at weeknight mixers and an outdoor pool.

7. Hampton Inn & Suites Los Angeles

Hollywood is the name of the game at Hampton Inn & Suites Los Angeles: If you want to be close to the Walk of Fame, Paramount Studios, and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery (where Cecil B. DeMille and Judy Garland are interred), this is your top choice. Rooms here are stylish and neat, and an outdoor pool and fitness center round out the offerings.

8. The Hoxton, Downtown L.A.

Epitomizing L.A.'s quirky stylishness, The Hoxton has all of the sophistication of a five-star hotel without the hefty price tag. Here, in downtown's Fashion District, you'll find sophisticated stylings inspired by the hotel's Beaux-Arts building, as well as rentable bikes you can use to explore the area's many theaters and historic landmarks.

9. The Tangerine

The Tangerine, in Burbank, exudes all the brightness and warmth of its namesake — it's a retro-inspired gem close to Universal Studios and the Hollywood Sign with 31 whimsically decorated rooms. Plus, its complimentary breakfast pastries are provided by local legend Porto's Bakery, meaning you're getting easy access to many Angelenos' favorite croissants, strudels, and more.

10. H Hotel Los Angeles, Curio Collection by Hilton

Sleek, modern trappings await at the H Hotel Los Angeles, which shares a footprint with the aforementioned Homewood Suites by Hilton Los Angeles. A stay here gives guests access to a 24-hour fitness center, complimentary airport shuttle service, and a rooftop deck with views of the nearby Pacific. Meanwhile, the hotel's restaurant, Waypoint Kitchen + Bar, serves luxurious American fare like aged sirloin with garlic fries and creamy pesto pasta.