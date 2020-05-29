These Virtual Daybreaker Dance Parties Will Transport You to India, Hawaii, and Miami

You now have plans for the next few weekends.

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card wants you to get your mornings off on the right foot. In fact, it wants to do you one better. It wants you to get your day started on two dancing feet.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless just unveiled its new partnership with Daybreaker Live, a morning dance community with more than 500,000 global members. Each week, Daybreaker hosts themed virtual dance parties. And, because Chase & Marriott Bonvoy Boundless recognize that for at least the next few months traveling may be more difficult than usual, it's partnering with Daybreaker to bring free, travel-themed dance parties. Titled "Saturday Staycations," the dance parties aim to help people explore new cultures without ever leaving home.

Over the next three weeks, guests can take part in three destination-inspired dance parties, including this Saturday's event, a Bollywood bash not to be missed.

"Are you ready for the journey of a thousand miles? Buckle your seatbelt because we're (virtually) flying across the globe for a massive dance party in the bustling streets of Mumbai, the home of Bollywood—and you're invited," the event's listing reads.

The listing further explains, the party will begin with Doonya, a "vibrant guided Indian dance class to bring out your inner Bollywood star. Think high-energy movements and steps set to the powerful drum beats of South Asia." Next, after 45 minutes of dance, the party will move on with an India-inspired set by Bhangra music pioneer DJ Rekha to "shake our bodies alive with an hour-long dance party that feels like food for the soul."

Again, tickets to the event are totally free, but perhaps the best reason to join is because a portion of proceeds from the collaboration will go toward Daybreakers' global study on the science of dance in support of mental health.

Subsequent parties include a Hawaiian hula bash followed by a Miami salsa-themed dance party. This Saturday's party begins at 11 a.m. Eastern,