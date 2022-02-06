This All-inclusive Resort in Mexico Now Has 'Bubble Buyouts' — for $18,000 a Night

Call everyone in your address book — it's time to go on vacation.

If you're going on vacation soon, you might as well invite a few friends along. You know what? While you're at it, invite everyone you know, too, because Casa Velas, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is hosting a new "bubble buyout" program that allows guests to book up to 80 suites at once.

With the buyout offering, guests can take over the hotel with private access to pools, beach areas, gardens, activities, and restaurants. At said restaurants, the bubble can even create personalized menus prepared with everyone's diets and tastes in mind.

Along with custom cuisine and having the resort to themselves, the bubble can also partake in a range of on-site activities that include yoga classes, tasting some local Mexican wine and craft beers, hosting a casino night, and DIY mixology lessons with ingredients from the resort's private botanical garden.

While on the property, those in the bubble will also have exclusive use of Táu Beach Club, which overlooks Banderas Bay. At the club, guests can take a dip in the infinity pool, soak away their troubles in the Jacuzzi, or simply lounge for as long as they'd like in the ultra-cozy Balinese beds. There's even an air-conditioned game room when things get too hot outside.

Casa Velas presidential suite and pool Credit: Courtesy of Casa Velas

In addition to all of the above, an on-site concierge can arrange spa treatments and massages.