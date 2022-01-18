This Costa Rican Retreat Has 10 Private Villas — Each With an Infinity Pool

The property that just came up for sale is nestled in the jungle between two world-famous surf destinations.

Costa Rica is the ultimate nature-lover's paradise, home to one of only five Blue Zones (a.k.a. destinations known for health and happiness). So it's no wonder that the Central American country is one of the top year-round destinations for wellness. If you've ever wanted to make your Costa Rican vacation permanent, then investing in a property might be your best bet.

Enter: Casa Chameleon Mal País.

A bedroom at Casa Chameleon Mal Pais Credit: Courtesy of Christie’s International Real Estate

A bathroom at Casa Chameleon Mal Pais Credit: Courtesy of Christie’s International Real Estate

Located in the stunning Malpaís region of Nicoya Peninsula (yes, that's the aforementioned Costa Rican Blue Zone), Casa Chameleon is a luxury resort-style property nestled among the lush tropical rainforest brimming with wildlife and overlooking the Pacific Ocean (as well as some of the world's best surf breaks). The remote property, accessible only by a four-wheel vehicle, features 10 private, single-bedroom villas, each with an infinity pool. Floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors allow you to enjoy the breathtaking ocean views and nature surrounding this unique property. Ample outdoor spaces that include hammocks, a sundeck, and a lounge and dining area complement each 721-square-foot villa. The spaces' eclectic interior design marries neutral shades with stylish pops of color and vibrant prints. Some villas also include bespoke features such as teakwood flooring, handmade bathtubs, and outdoor showers.

The property's common areas include a restaurant, Brasas del Mar, serving traditional Costa Rican dishes with locally sourced ingredients. An open-air studio, perfect for yoga or workout sessions, and a large swimming pool are also part of the property's luxe facilities.

Interior of Casa Chameleon Mal Pais Credit: Courtesy of Christie’s International Real Estate

The pool at Casa Chameleon Mal Pais Credit: Courtesy of Christie’s International Real Estate

If you're in the mood for socializing, head to the nearby town of Santa Theresa, a renowned surf destination with plenty of small boutiques, eateries, and bars. Postcard-worthy beaches are in abundance here, whether you'd like to catch a wave or simply soak in the sun.