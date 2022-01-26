The Carlton Tower Jumeriah on London's Sloan Street is right around the corner from Harrods and grants guests access to the idyllic Cadogan Gardens.

This Luxury Hotel Has One of the Most Sought-after Addresses in London — and Brand-new Suites

There's now a sleeker way to stay in one of London's most classic neighborhoods. Thanks to a $137 million refresh project that took 18 months, five-star The Carlton Tower Jumeirah has all the chicest modern touches incorporated into its guest experience.

Located on Sloan Street in upscale Knightsbridge, just a five-minute walk from the iconic department store Harrods (and its word-class food offerings), the property was fully re-imagined in fall 2021 with opulent touches around every corner.

Local interior design studio 1508 London took the reins on the redesign of The Carlton — which originally opened in 1961 — to "infuse a new, lighter sense of grandeur to the hotel experience, to enhance the guest journey from the moment of arrival," the firm said on its site. "Inspired by the clean architectural lines of a classical colonnade, the proposed redesign will create a refined, bright, welcoming, and sophisticated aesthetic throughout."

Carlton Tower Jumeirah's Royal Suite Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Tower Jumeirah

The firm tells Travel + Leisure that they sought to "bring our experience as luxury residential designers to the hotel and capture the relaxed residential feel of the surroundings, creating a 'home away from home.'" Among the key touches are the lobby redesign which "emphasizes the return of the arrivals moment" with a "new double-height space echoing a classical British grand hall with decorative marble flooring and a stunning bespoke Lasvit chandelier." All through the property, the emphasis was on using a "palette of beautiful materials: exquisite marbles, quality joinery, decorative metal accents with a high standard of finish and detailing throughout."

With the reduction of 216 rooms to 186, guests will have more space to spread out — and 90 of the refreshed rooms now have private balcony space. Each room also has marble bathrooms and rainforest showers, as well as upgraded amenities like Dyson hair dryers and luxury linens.

Carlton Tower Jumeirah's Royal Suite Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Tower Jumeirah

Perhaps the most unique perk is that guests get access to Cadogan Gardens across the street. Reserved only for area residents and hotel guests with a coveted key fob, the 14,000-square-foot green space in one of London's priciest areas is primed for walks, jogs, or even a picnic and round of tennis on its two courts.

Back at the hotel, the second floor is home to the capital's largest naturally lit swimming pool sitting below a double-height glass ceiling for year-round comfort. Relax in one of the cabana beds, or opt for a treatment at Talisa Spa, which also has a sauna and steam room. With 111 Skin, Aromatherapy Associates, and Omorovicza Budapest as wellness partners, every service — from massages and facials to aromatherapy and even a forest therapy ritual — radiates luxury.

Carlton Tower Jumeirah's Al Mare Bar interior Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Tower Jumeirah

The dining options offer something special for each meal of the day. The club lounge, called the Ninth Floor, offers both informal dining or just coffee with a view from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, while The Chinoiserie, adjacent to the lobby, is a grand salon of sorts with international eats, as well as a high tea offered until 5:45 p.m.

Carlton Tower Jumeirah's Afternoon Tea at Chinoiserie Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Tower Jumeirah

The hotel is also home to a flagship Italian restaurant Al Mare from head chef Marco Calenzo. Among the menu highlights are a black truffle rigatoni and a blue lobster risotto.