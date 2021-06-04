Here’s What a $4,000 Private Drag Show Gets You at Gloria Estefan’s Miami Hotel

It gets you a whole lot of fun — and then some.

Dinner is always better with a show.

In honor of Pride Month, fans of "The Birdcage" (starring Nathan Lane and Robin Williams) have one more reason to enjoy South Beach. Emilio & Gloria Estefan's Cardozo South Beach hotel in Miami Beach, Florida is celebrating the film's 25th anniversary with a one-of-a-kind, private experience designed to inspire a sense of nostalgia that gives you a delicious dinner from Cardozo's new on-site restaurant, Call Me Cuban by YUCA — as well as a very fun drag show.

Dinner in Drag is staged in the hotel's VIP Room, and it's guaranteed to give you a great drag show that you'll never forget. Though you may not be able to see the "incomparable Starina" in person, this experience does end with a screening of the iconic 1996 film after your meal.

Cardozo Hotel South Beach Credit: Maurizio Leoni

The two-hour drag show is curated by Athena Dion, the star and producer of Miami's popular R House Drag Brunch, and will feature musical performances, dance routines, comedy, and a drag queen DJ to keep the party going. In addition, guests will be able to sip on mojitos mixed by a dedicated bartender (also in drag) while they dine on the restaurant's delicious Cuban cuisine.

Cardozo Hotel South Beach Credit: Maurizio Leoni

"The history of Miami Beach's Art Deco district is one of the many things that makes this a very special destination to visit," said Stephen Smith, general manager for Cardozo South Beach. "Cardozo has been on Ocean Drive since the late 1930s and has been privileged to be part of so many aspects of the area's legacy, including many of the Hollywood movies filmed here. One of the standout movies shot in our neighborhood is "The Birdcage." This film is a laugh-out-loud story that spotlights South Beach in the 1990s but, ultimately, also highlights themes of love, family, and acceptance. Given that, it only seems appropriate to introduce it for the first time during Pride month."

Dinner in Drag is available to both hotel guests and non-guests by reservation only. This experience begins at $4,000 for the evening, for a maximum of 10 guests. The evening includes dinner service with mojito pairings, beer & wine, private drag show performance, and movie screening.

Overnight accommodations at the hotel can be booked with rates starting at $169 per night.

Cardozo Hotel South Beach Credit: Maurizio Leoni

For Dinner in Drag reservations, check out the Cardozo South Beach website or directly contact Kaitlen McKinnon at the hotel at 305-414-1755 or dinnerindrag@cardozosouthbeach.com.