Cap Maison can also deliver roses and a ring via the zip line as part of its proposal package.

You Can Get Champagne Delivered to Your Table via Zip Line at This St. Lucia Hotel

Yes, that's right — Champagne is delivered straight to the table via its roped system to ensure there's no interruption to a couple's alone time. And as proof of just how idyllic the setting is, Cap Maison was featured on season 14 of The Bachelor as the site of Jake Pavelka's final rose ceremony.

Cap Maison in St Lucia, a cliff side property with gorgeous views. A zipline wire brings champagne to your table Credit: Courtesy of Cap Maison

The exclusive experience takes place on the Rock Maison deck, which sits on a massive rock under the Caribbean cliffs and is enveloped on three sides by the sea — with a view of Martinique in the distance. Guests can choose from the Rock Maison Sharing Menu for Two ($120 per person, plus an additional $150 facility fee per couple, and an optional $50 per person for wine pairings) that includes a cocktail, seafood salad, seafood risotto, chef's selection entrée, and a soufflé served with fruit and gelato, or the Seafood Tower Menu ($350 per couple, inclusive of the facility fee) with a grand seafood tower, plus spiny lobster tail or monster shrimp, and chocolate ganache. Also available are fining dining options from the on-site Cliff at Cap restaurant run by Craig Jones, who was a nominee for Caribbean Chef of the Year. Advanced reservations are recommended, and 24-hour notice is required for the sharing menu.

Cap Maison in St Lucia, a cliff side property with gorgeous views. A zipline wire brings champagne to your table Credit: Courtesy of Cap Maison

For those who'd like to truly elevate the moment, the hotel also offers a Proposal Package, complete with a proposal concierge, who can help arrange the perfect engagement by sending a basket full of red roses along with the ring down the zip line. The concierge can also help arrange a photographer to capture the moment and create a "Just Engaged" digital postcard to announce the news to family and friends. And if adventure is more the couple's style, they can also arrange for the proposal to take place atop the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the volcanic Piton Mountains that sit 2,619 feet above sea level.

Cap Maison in St Lucia, a cliff side property with gorgeous views. A zipline wire brings champagne to your table Credit: Courtesy of Cap Maison

The 49-room Spanish Caribbean-style Cap Maison sits on three acres of the most northern tip of St. Lucia, near Rodney Bay. The property meets the country's COVID-19 certification standards, and also offers complimentary antigen tests to guests who need a negative test to return home.