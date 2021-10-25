It promises to be the most sought-after reservation of ski season 2021/2022.

This Ski Season Pop-up Is Bringing a Mexican Tasting Menu With Mezcal Pairings to the Slopes of Jackson Hole

Caldera House, the already famed eight-suite luxury hotel and alpine club in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is somehow about to get even more luxurious.

In October, the hotel announced a new partnership with chef Enrique Olvera to bring Olvera's legendary Mexican cuisine to the Tetons this winter.

Smoky bowl of corn husks Credit: Courtesy of Caldera House

Chef Olvera and his team are the talents behind some of the hottest restaurants on Earth, including Cosme & Atla in New York, Pujol in Mexico City, and the newly debuted Damian in Los Angeles. And now, Caldera House will offer guests the remarkable opportunity to book their own private culinary night with Olvera to taste some of the most sought-after dishes across his portfolio.

Two side by side gourmet food plates Credit: Courtesy of Caldera House

The interior kitchen space in Valles Suite at Caldera House Credit: Courtesy of Caldera House

The partnership will take place from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2022. Guests are invited to book a multi-course tasting menu, which will highlight the best of Olvera's restaurants, for up to 12 people in one of Caldera House's luxurious four-bedroom suites. Olvera will also be joined by Cosme's chef de cuisine, Gustavo Garnica, and sous chef, Luis Lares, who will tailor the bespoke menu according to guests' preferences. Those dining at Caldera House for the event will even have the chance to add on a mezcal pairing if they so choose.

After the meal, guests can retire to one of the hotel's suites, which all come appointed in mountain-chic furnishings, including wood platform beds, cozy faux fur blankets, exposed wooden walls, and full kitchens so families can gather around for all their non-Olvera meals. All the suites also come with oversized family rooms, fireplaces, and picture windows that look out into the gorgeous mountain surroundings.