Las Vegas' Caesars Palace Is Debuting New Food, Entertainment, and More for 2022 — and We Got a Sneak Peek

It's a new year at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and the casino isn't gambling with its future, introducing a whole new slate of food and entertainment experiences as well as welcoming guests to luxuriously renovated new suites, the hotel shared exclusively with Travel + Leisure.

This year, visitors to Caesars Palace will be able to eat their weight in steak at the brand-new Peter Luger Steak House, the first Las Vegas location for the iconic restaurant. The steak house is set to open at the end of 2022.

The restaurant will join other tried-and-true favorites like the beloved Bacchanal Buffet as well as Dominique Ansel, who is opening his first bakery in Sin City at Caesars in the summer of 2022 (and yes, there will be Cronuts®).

The Nobu Villa patio at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace Credit: Barbara Kraft/Courtesy of Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace

"Since opening its doors in 1966, Caesars Palace has been a change-maker and trendsetter in Las Vegas, and we've carried that mantle with pride… It's part of our DNA to evolve, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to create the next wave of extraordinary experiences for our guests, which will touch every aspect of the property," Sean McBurney, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment, told T+L. "It's our goal to live up to our legendary name, to create a place that delivers experiences unlike anywhere else in the world, where all of our guests can experience life as a Caesar."

The hotel will also add new entertainment options for visitors, including a residency with Adele set to start later this month, as well as introducing new games for the casino floor.

"We're creating the arrival and gaming experience that Caesars Palace deserves," McBurney said, "it will be beautiful, dramatic, and set the tone for everything we offer at Caesars Palace."

Interior of the Nobu Penthouse at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace Credit: Barbara Kraft/Courtesy of Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace

Those looking to stay the night will be able to do so in style in the newly-renovated Nobu Hotel, which has been rethought by the Rockwell Group, drawing inspiration from "kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold epoxy."

The rooms themselves are grand with gold elements woven throughout and mixed with creams and wood tones, creating a space that's both opulent and elegant yet warm and inviting at the same time.

A bedroom in the Haokne Suite at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace Credit: Barbara Kraft/Courtesy of Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace

The hotel completed construction on the rooms in December 2021.