The property will be nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains — and just a few miles from Rodeo Drive.

Bulgari Is Opening a High-fashion Hotel in Los Angeles — and We Got a Sneak Peek

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts is bringing its high-fashion luxury clout to Los Angeles.

In October, the "Jeweler of Hospitality" announced a new agreement with owner and developer Gary Safady to build the new Bulgari Resort in Los Angeles with a scheduled opening date in 2025.

"We are extremely happy and proud to announce the signing of definitive agreements to develop the new Bulgari Resort in Los Angeles, the capital of cinema and art which has always been a major Bulgari inspiration from the time of Liz Taylor to the most recent Academy Awards," Bulgari's CEO Jean-Christophe Babin shared in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "The new Bulgari gem represents an extraordinary achievement for the brand to establish in such a key destination for the luxury industry."

This will mark the second Bulgari property in the U.S., following the opening of the Miami hotel, which is set to open its doors in 2024.

The Los Angeles property will sit in the midst of the Santa Monica Mountains, nestled within a 33-acre private property. However, guests will be able to find their way into town with ease, as Rodeo Drive is located just five miles away.

Plans for the hotel include 58 rooms and suites, eight private estates, and the signature Bulgari Il Ristorante, as well as a 10,000-square-foot spa, a state-of-the-art gym, a cinema, and an exclusive eight-seat sushi bar.

"We look forward to creating an unparalleled experience of indoor/outdoor living through our enclave of suites, bungalows, and private homes that truly embrace and support the surrounding environment and wildlife," Safady added, noting the eight private estates will be available for sale in the near future.

For those interested, the private properties will range in size from 12,000 to 48,000 square feet, each with a private land parcel, all meant to showcase the beauty of the mountains surrounding the exclusive residences and hotel.

On the forthcoming property, hundreds of old-growth and native canopy trees are being preserved while approximately 1,000 additional mature trees will be planted and integrated with the terrain to provide shade and habitat for wildlife. Ponds, dry riverbeds, and vegetated bioswales will also be implemented around the property to capture and filter storm water and provide natural hydration for plants.

On the brand's commitment to sustainable hospitality initiatives, Safady added, "As part of our ongoing commitment to the City of Los Angeles, the surrounding community and the environment, we will be supporting several non-profit initiatives in Los Angeles, including but not limited to, a seven-figure contribution as part of our effort to ensure this project continues its focus of using business as a force for good."