For travelers searching for London activities suited for the whole family, Brown’s Hotel is prepared to curate an unforgettable experience.

This London Hotel Will Take Your Family on a Private River Charter and Let Your Kids Create Their Own Street Art

London's Brown's Hotel has welcomed high-profile guests such as Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, Agatha Christie, and Stephen King, but the Mayfair property — which also lays claim to the title of the city's first-ever hotel — is now upping its offerings for a younger generation.

"Recently, we have noticed much more multi-generational travel and a need for bespoke kid-friendly offerings at the hotel," Stuart P. Johnson, managing director at Brown's Hotel, told Travel + Leisure. "After the COVID-19 lockdown… families are coming to stay longer at the hotel and there is a need… to bring an authentic London experience to all ages."

The front hall at Brown's Hotel Credit: Janos Grapow/Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

If the hospitality industry has learned anything since 2020, it's the importance of pivoting and personalization. So in the fall of 2021, Brown's Hotel did just that; the hotel, which is part of the Rocco Forte hospitality group, announced its brand new London itinerary, customized for families exploring the English capital.

While London is known for its vast offerings and activities for every traveler, those under the age of 12 may get exhausted by all of the walking, museum viewing, and tube trips across the city. The experts at Brown's Hotel will give younger travelers an experience of London that mixes educational activities with wholesome, child-like wonder.

"Through these new family itineraries offered at Brown's, we hope the children who visit the hotel know they are just as individual and important as their parents. If the children are happy, then typically, so are their parents," Johnson said.

Don't expect a one-size-fits-all schedule, though. The level of attention and luxury Brown's provides its guests extends well into the family-friendly offerings.

"Each experience is tailored to the child's age — young children will receive toys and amenities just for them, while teenagers will have experiences based on their interests," Johnson said. "For example, teens can have the opportunity to graffiti some of London's streets and make their mark while in town."

A family cooking together at Brown's Hotel Credit: Janos Grapow/Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

An in-suite juice bar at Brown's Hotel Credit: Janos Grapow/Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

So what's actually included in the itinerary? It depends on your family's preferences and the time of year. Most of the items on the itinerary are offered year-round, but some are seasonal.

Choose a private tour of the Tower of London — where you'll explore "centuries of treason, treachery, and betrayal" — and St. Paul's Cathedral, where kids can climb to the very top of the dome for one of the best views of the city.

Or, if the notorious rainy English weather holds up, a private RIB charter on the Thames might be up your family's alley. With an actor guide and a skipper at the helm, you'll get to hear stories about Shakespeare's Globe, M16 headquarters, and the London Eye as you whiz past them and make it through the Docklands and by Canary Wharf.

A family suite at Brown's Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

Your kid-friendly London itinerary can also include a private street art and markets tour and even a treasure hunt — which begins with the Brown's Hotel concierge delivering an embroidered letter with a Royal seal addressed to your room, complete with instructions and a first clue.