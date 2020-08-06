See Newport in a whole new way at the Brenton Hotel.

This New Luxury Boutique Hotel in Newport Has a Private Boat and Pelotons Delivered to Your Room

A brand new, luxury boutique hotel in Rhode Island will make you want to pack your bags (and your best sneakers).

The Brenton Hotel, a hotel on the waterfront in Newport, Rhode Island opened on July 31, and it has a ton of exclusive perks for travelers who are looking to get away this summer — including private boat rentals and Peloton bikes.

The hotel is now offering a two-night package called Toast the Coast, loaded with some fun perks. The Gilded Age-style hotel has 57 spacious rooms and suites and panoramic views of the harbor and Newport downtown area. Each guest who decides to take advantage of the deal will be greeted with a bottle of champagne delivered to the room upon arrival and complimentary onsite parking.

Naturally, because it is Newport, sailing and boating are the number one things guests must do when they are at the hotel. The property is close to the marina, where you’ll find the Brenton One, the hotel’s private 36-foot Hinckley Picnic Boat, ready to take you away for a private tour or even a sunset sail. Private charters can be reserved by the hour for groups of up to eight guests. The hotel also offers bike tours to a number of points of interest, including the childhood home of former first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis and Hammersmith Farm.

If you’re looking for a spot to work on your fitness while also social distancing, guests will also be able to reserve the hotel’s two Peloton bikes by the hour (with a two-hour minimum) for $50 per hour. These bikes will also be delivered to your own room to ensure social distancing and proper sanitation and safety guidelines.

Image zoom Brenton Hotel

The Toast the Coast package starts at $698 and is available Sunday to Thursday only through Aug. 31, 2020. Otherwise, standard guest room rates start at $299 per night, midweek. Suites start at $1,299 per night, midweek.