These Lakeside Teepees Are the Glamorous New Way to Camp Outside Yellowstone

They even come with farm-to-table meals from a local chef.
By Nina Ruggiero March 24, 2017
Yellowstone is the oldest U.S. national park (it just celebrated its 145th birthday), but that doesn't mean its visitors are behind on the times. A new retreat near the park, opening for the season on June 7, is for those embracing the glamping trend with open arms.

Five wood and canvas teepee-like tents make up the Yellowstone Collective Retreat. They sit along an alpine lake beneath 11,166-foot-high Lone Peak, a popular ski spot in Big Sky, Montana's scenic Moonlight Basin.

Inside, each "tent" looks more like a luxury wilderness lodge, with rustic-chic furniture including a plush wooden bed and rocking chairs, tribal-print accents, and an antler-inspired chandelier. And glampers won't be cooking their own meals over an open flame — a chef from neighboring Three Peaks Lodge sources local meats and produce and prepares farm-to-table breakfasts and dinners.

The site is not inside Yellowstone — it's located just under an hour from the park's west entrance — but the 8,000-acre Moonlight Basin offers plenty of nature-centric activities of its own, from horseback riding and fly fishing to paddleboarding and kayaking.

Tents fit two adults and two kids, and run for $500 to $700 per night. Bookings can be made online.

