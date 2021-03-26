Live Out Your Wild West Fantasies at This Adorable Boutique Hotel in Colorado

The Wyman Hotel wants you to know that Silverton, Colorado, the perfectly preserved Wild West town, is the ideal place for your entire family to come together for one epic post-pandemic trip.

The Wyman Hotel, Silverton, Colorado

Silverton is a town with just 600 permanent residents. It's a place surrounded by stunning natural beauty, with mountains all around. It's a spot filled with adventurous possibilities, including heli-skiing and hiking, horseback riding and rafting, and has plenty of history to learn about too, which is exactly what the boutique hotel celebrates.

Located on the main street, the 1902 landmark building housing The Wyman has been reimagined with the "comforts and amenities of an urban boutique hotel with welcoming and thoughtfully appointed spaces, perfect for artists, creatives, and adventurers," the hotel explained in a statement. The most unique part? Its upscale bunk room that sleeps 10 people and is a modern twist on hostel stays.

The room features 10 extra-long twin beds, which can be booked separately or booked as a full room for families or large groups to use. Each of the bunks is equipped with luxury linens and a fan, and the entire room comes with complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, two private baths, and Aesop bath products. The entire room is just $650/night.

If sharing isn't quite your thing, the hotel is also home to plenty of room and suite options too, including suites that can fit up to five guests thanks to a king-sized bed and overhead bunks for smaller families looking to adventure together.

What makes this hotel even more charming is the fact that its reimagination and curated vibe is all thanks to the hotel's owners, who took on all the design and refurbishment work themselves simply because they love the town and wanted "a nicer place to stay after a hard day on the mountain."