There's a Super Instagrammable Hotel in London — and the Design Revolves Around 5 Stunning Shades of Blue

The Twenty Two Restaurant and Hotel, newly opened in London

London's hotel scene is notoriously posh, showing no signs of slowing down. With new, chic properties popping up constantly and old-time classics reinventing themselves, the British capital has something to offer every type of well-heeled traveler. For proof, look no further than the brand-new The Twenty Two, which just opened its doors on April 19 at 22 Grosvenor Square in the stylish Mayfair district.

The property is described as "the Westside hideaway for the creative and the curious," according to a press release sent to Travel + Leisure, and it certainly lives up to that description. Set within a sophisticated Edwardian manor, it boasts 42,500 square feet of impeccably designed spaces and luxury amenities inspired by classic French style.

The hotel features 31 rooms and suites, including a separate Mews house transformed into a two-story suite, a restaurant, and a private members' club.

"My ambition for The Twenty Two was to create a space where the creative and the curious, in London and globally, can come together and feel welcome; a living room of sorts where guests feel inspired and at home in their surroundings. I collaborated with Natalia Miyar to bring my vision for this property to life — a juxtaposition of classical design with a modern twist," hotel owner Navid Mirtorabi said in the aforementioned release.

The duo looked to 18th-century classical French design to inspire the interior spaces and added modern references through pops of color, rich textures, and custom upholstered pieces.

Guests are welcomed in a sophisticated lobby with a black and cream cabochon marble floor reflected in the mirrored ceiling and a bespoke reception desk with an ebony finish and brass detailing. The elegant rooms that span seven different categories are decorated with vintage, antique, and custom-made furnishings making no two alike. The Classic and Superior rooms, for example, feature a richly saturated color palette in blue paired with deep reds creating an elegant contrast. Another set of rooms are completely covered in bold-patterned wallpaper, complemented by velvet and decorative trimming accents.

And the restaurant at The Twenty Two is all about the color blue, with four custom shades of the hue featured in the décor. There, patrons can dine on seasonal menus of British classics with a Mediterranean twist and sip on a selection of beautifully crafted cocktails and wine.

And finally, the Club at The Twenty Two features four exclusive spaces — a dining room, a club, a bar, and a lounge with a balcony overlooking Grosvenor Square — all reserved for hotel guests and patrons.