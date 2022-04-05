The Pinch has 25 meticulously curated rooms, as well as two forthcoming dining concepts.

This Brand-new Charleston Hotel Has an Outdoor Garden and Stunning Décor — Here's a Sneak Peek Inside

The Pinch offers guests a stylish environment to stay in and a memorable culinary adventure. Located at the heart of historic Charleston, The Pinch is housed in three separate buildings, two impeccably restored Victorian-style structures, part of the National Register of Historic Places, and a newly constructed one, blending the city's rich history and vibrant modern-day aesthetics. The property features 25 luxury rooms and suites and three residences available for extended stays. The sleek interiors include lush velvet sofas, vintage rugs, custom décor items, full kitchens, Italian marble farmhouse sinks and hand-painted terracotta Moroccan floor tiles in the bathrooms, ample closet spaces, and washers and dryers. The walls throughout the property are covered in beautiful artwork by local and international artists.

The sleek modern design continues in the common spaces, where it complements the traditional Old World Victorian aesthetic as a nod to the property's history and original architecture.

"After an extensive four-year journey to bring The Pinch to life through painstaking historically accurate restoration of two buildings from the late 1800s and one ground-up new building, The Pinch offers both the charm people come to Charleston to be immersed in as well as the conveniences and luxuries a fully renovated new property offers," Randall Cook, CEO and co-founder of Method Co., the development company behind the property, told Travel + Leisure.

The hotel will also feature two restaurants, slated to open this summer. A turn-of-the-century oyster house and bar will treat patrons to fresh seafood and craft cocktails, while a destination restaurant with several dining areas will offer guests a seasonal menu "rooted in French techniques and southern traditions," as Cook explained. Another intimate bar, located in a former carriage house with a wood-burning fireplace, original pine floors, and a copper bar, will offer the city's most extensive whiskey list. The beautiful outdoor garden and fireplace-outfitted patio off of the lobby will be the perfect spots to relax and have a drink or lunch during the day.

"We've designed The Pinch to be the ideal place for those looking to adventure a little deeper into all of the nuanced things Charleston has to offer," Cook added.

