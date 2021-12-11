Inside The Loutrel — a New Luxury Boutique Hotel in Charleston

The Loutrel, a new luxury boutique hotel, just opened in Charleston — and we took a first look.

Charleston, South Carolina has a number of fantastic hotels, ranging from cozy boutique inns to larger luxury properties, and The Loutrel, which just opened its doors to guests this November, stands out with its upscale take on modern Lowcountry living. Entering the lobby, the airy, light decor and expansive painting depicting the local marsh landscape transports guests to the wrap-around porches found throughout Charleston; there's even a porch swing right in the middle of the space.

Loutrel Hotel in Charleston, SC Credit: Kim Graham Photography

To the right, the Veranda Lounge is a comfortable, charming place for breakfast in the morning and cocktails with light bites come evening. Best of all, the boutique property feels like a private hideaway located in the midst of Charleston's historic district, just steps from Market and King Streets — two of the city's main drags. As a native South Carolinian and a one-time Charleston resident, the hotel felt like home (of course, the friendly staff played a role in that, too, chatting with us about the area and offering recommendations for delicious restaurants and bars nearby).

The Loutrel has 50 rooms and suites, from traditional king accommodations to the premier suite. All rooms are beautifully appointed with furnishings that complement the hotel's modern, southern look, plus complimentary mini bars stocked with locally curated snacks and Lavazza coffee machines. The Clubroom, located on the mezzanine level, serves complimentary beverages and snacks all day long, providing a welcome reprieve when you need to take a break during a day of sightseeing along cobblestone streets.

Loutrel Hotel in Charleston, SC Credit: Kim Graham Photography

A rooftop terrace overlooking the city skyline (see how many steeples you can count from the top — there's a reason they call Charleston the "Holy City") is the perfect spot to enjoy a glass of wine and take in the sunset before heading out to one of Charleston's incredible restaurants, like Wild Common, a beautiful eatery serving a delectable tasting menu.

The property is also just a short walk from many of Charleston's most popular places, including King Street shopping, the historic French Quarter, the Pineapple Fountain at Joe Riley Waterfront Park, and much more. The Loutrel bills itself as "Charleston's finest hour," and now that it's open, guests from around the world can experience the city's modern charm at this new luxury boutique hotel.