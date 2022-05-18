And those who book will be able to check out the exhibit, too.

This 'Starry Night' Hotel Room Is Even More Immersive Than the Viral Van Gogh Experience

The Beatrice, a quaint boutique hotel in the heart of Providence, R.I., is ensuring every guest has the chance to have a stay fit for an iconic artist with a "Starry Night"-themed stay.

From now through July 8, guests at The Beatrice can book its "Van Gogh Package" complete with a "Starry Night" sky above the bed, and themed throw pillows and blankets decked out in the artists's famed print.

The lobby at The Beatrice Credit: Michael Salerno/Courtesy of The Beatrice

Just upstairs, a signature drink aptly titled "Still Life with Flowers" awaits under the stars on the hotel's Bellini Rooftop. However, regardless of whether visitors prefer to stay inside or head up, they'll be treated to a commemorative bottle of Anchor & Hope wine.

Interior of the Starry Night guestroom at The Beatrice Credit: Courtesy of The Beatrice

Beyond the the hotel itself, guests will also receive two VIP tickets to Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

The experience allows guests to "walk" among 300 of Van Gogh's famed paintings as his works are projected onto the walls, ceilings, and floors of the exhibit. The display is truly as lifelike as it gets thanks to the 4 trillion content pixels that bring the painting to life in high definition.

"While other shows use virtual reality or still images, our show breaks barriers by incorporating both still and moving art," the creators of the event share on their website. "Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear, and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, the minutia of details titillating our heightened senses. The show is projected on every surface around you, this makes you feel as though you have stepped directly into a Van Gogh painting. We accompany the show with a beautiful score and include many other surprises."

And the art-inspired vacation doesn't need to end there.

Though not a part of the package, visitors to Providence this summer can head out for Gallery Night, which happens the first Thursday of each month between May and September, and brings together 22 galleries that stay open until 9 p.m. to offer free lectures, crafts demonstrations, live music, and special guided tours of their collections.

Of course, no visit to Providence is complete without taking the magic of WaterFire Providence, which lights up the three rivers that flow through Downtown, and is easy walking distance from The Beatrice.