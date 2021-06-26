Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Boutique Hotel in Portugal Is a Design Lover's Paradise Tucked Away by the Ocean

Portugal is finally ready to welcome U.S. travelers once again, making it a prime destination for your return to travel. But, what if you want to bring your entire family along for a trip of a lifetime? Don't worry, the Spatia Comporta has your back.

Aerial of Spatia Comporta in Portugal Credit: Francisco Nogueira/Courtesy of Spatia Comporta

Located in Comporta, a small beach town about an hour's drive south of Lisbon, sits the boutique luxury hotel Spatia. Away from all the city hustle and bustle, tucked inside its own mini forest of sand and pine trees, the hotel is a monument to relaxation and is a place that can host your entire family inside its 20 guest rooms.

Aerial view of the pool at Spatia Comporta Credit: Francisco Nogueira/Courtesy of Spatia Comporta

"There was always an idea of developing something like a resort, but also with a place where people could live," the owners write on their Welcome Beyond listing. "We never wanted to be a big resort, so we started with 10 rooms, a club area and some villas, and are now expanding to a total of 20 rooms."

The interiors of the hotel are both a bohemian dream thanks to the rattan furnishings, crisp white bedding, exposed wooden beams, and concrete flooring.

A double room at Spatia Comporta in Portugal Credit: Francisco Nogueira/Courtesy of Spatia Comporta

"Wood has a clear presence in all areas, almost like in a gazebo," the owners share. "The smell of the wood really soothes the senses each time you enter a room or villa or even our Club House. The high wooden ceilings are complemented by quiet courtyards and outdoor seating."

A stay at the hotel includes a "delicious breakfast, daily housekeeping, and access to Spatia's Club." Guests can also add on spa treatments, shuttle service and transfers, beach club at Praia do Pego, catering services, grocery service, a private chef, and more. Though you are welcome to sit by the hotel's pool all day long, the owners also suggest heading to the beach to try your hand at surfing, or just to watch the dolphins swim by.