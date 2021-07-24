This Historic Maine Resort Feels Like Its Own Coastal Town — and You Can Sleep in a Lighthouse While Visiting

Arriving at Sebasco Harbor Resort in Phippsburg, Maine, is like stepping into a private coastal community with hints of luxury, authentic local roots, and enough charm to convey the spirit of the destination.

As a Mainer, I've had the opportunity to experience properties around the state that cater to all types of travelers. I've been transported many times, but what sets Sebasco apart is how, in 90 years, it has never tried to be something more, nor does it need to be. The property is true to the heritage of the area and its own roots.

The exterior of Sebasco Harbor Resort Credit: Courtesy of Sebasco Harbor Resort

You can start your day at an old-school arcade and candlepin bowling alley — the type where you keep score on your own and pause between balls to make sure the machine has time to clear the pins. Then, hop on the new Sabre motor yacht with a local captain.

Guests can book tee times, eat their lobster rolls, and devour blueberry desserts, but they can also stop by the Repairatorium and meet John and Owen Totman, brothers who have worked at the property for over 60 years. They are as Maine as it gets, and if you're looking for a story or information about the area and how things used to be, stop into their workshop for a chat and chuckle.

The Totman brothers have had a hand in almost every renovation, update, and touch of paint that Sebasco has undergone over the decades, including the recent remodel of the sought-after lighthouse. Built in 1945, the lighthouse isn't just a landmark, but guests can actually sleep in one of its 10 rooms. Even if you aren't staying in the lighthouse, be sure to take the stairs to the top where you can enjoy the lounge area while taking in a mesmerizing sunset. This is also a great spot to throw open the laptop and work with Casco Bay as your backdrop.

Drinking wine at Sebasco Harbor Resort Credit: Courtesy of Sebasco Harbor Resort

Other accommodations include Spa Suites, which are situated on the rocky coastline and offer private access to the spa hot tub after hours. Along with the Main Lodge and Harbor Village Suites, there are also 22 unique cottages around the 450-acre property with a variety of layouts and bedroom options.

LH King fuller view at Sebasco Harbor Resort Credit: Courtesy of Sebasco Harbor Resort

In the near future, Sebasco hopes to offer overnight options for the Sabre yacht, but for now, guests can book private daytime charters. Boat tours are also available for scenic sunset or cocktail cruises. Families will love the pirate-themed and marine science excursions, which are designed with kiddos in mind.

Daily activities at the resort rotate between yoga, family bingo, golf, s'mores and campfire sing-alongs, lobster bakes, cotton candy-making sessions, a fishing derby, tie-dyeing time, pizza parties, and more. Sebasco has also groomed several hiking trails that start at different edges of the property and are suited for all ages. Plus, kids have the option of going to "summer camp" on Tuesdays and Thursdays through the end of August.

HVC Screen Porch LH water view at Sebasco Harbor Resort Credit: Courtesy of Sebasco Harbor Resort

"Every single employee here knows how important it is for families to get a chance to gather together and bond," says lighthouse keeper Bob Smith. "It's a privilege for us to help families enjoy their time together."