This 30-mile Trek Bring Hikers to Some of the Best Restaurants and Hotels in Northern California

Not a fan of dehydrated meals and camping pads? This European-style, inn-to-inn trek may be more your speed.

You don't have to go without a shower or sleep in a tent to experience a multiday trek. In fact, in the Dolomites, a "backpacking trip" often means hiking from one rifugio (a backcountry inn that often serves meals) to the next while a tour company takes care of luggage transfers.

Some U.S. outfitters have taken note, taking care of the less desirable details (read: hauling your stuff from place to place) and substituting cozy inns for blustery tents and Michelin-level meals for dehydrated camping fare.

Looking up at the trees in Muir Woods Credit: Courtesy of Wine Country Trekking

A woman hiking on the Coastal Trial Credit: Courtesy of Wine Country Trekking

That's the name of the game during Wine Country Trekking's five day, four night inn-to-inn trek from the heart of San Francisco to the Muir Woods. They take care of the details — booking charming country inns, arranging meals at Michelin-starred restaurants, luggage transfers, and trail maps — so you can focus on the day's journey, typically a hike of nine to 10 miles.

The trek kicks off near Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco, where a luxury boutique hotel and a Michelin and Wine Spectator-recognized restaurant will be waiting for you. From there, you'll cross the Golden Gate Bridge into Sausalito for a night in the quaint artist enclave. After Sausalito, the trek becomes less urban with a journey to Muir Beach and Mount Tamalpais before descending into the redwoods of Muir Woods National Monument. The trek ends in the town of Mill Valley where you'll enjoy one final night (and an excellent meal). While Wine Country Trekking does not specify exactly which restaurants and inns trekkers will enjoy, commenters who have previously taken this trip raved about luxe properties like the Pelican Inn at Muir Beach.

Muir Beach seen from a lush lookout Credit: Courtesy of Wine Country Trekking