The Ryder’s vintage South Beach-meets-St. Tropez aesthetic adds something new to the Holy City scene.

This Charleston Hotel Has the Most Instagrammable Pool and Bar in the City

Since opening in May this year, The Ryder — a new boutique hotel located in downtown Charleston, South Carolina — has welcomed guests to its 91 rooms and super-Instagrammable bar and restaurant, Little Palm. Tucked inside the hotel, up a flight of stairs and past the pool deck, you'll find the pink-and-green space. With a beautiful bar, tropical wallpaper, and warm decor that is equal parts laid-back, beachy, and sophisticated, Little Palm adds a completely unique experience to the Charleston restaurant and bar scene.

The Little Palm at The Ryder Credit: Courtesy of The Ryder

Helmed by Gin & Luck — the hospitality group behind Death & Co., an award-winning cocktail institution with beloved locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Denver — the hotel's food and beverage offerings include inventive and delightful cocktails and light bites in a charming setting. Drinks range from new takes on classic recipes and ABV-free mocktails to some of the tastiest frozen drinks around (seriously, get the Night Call). In the summer (and really, for most of the year thanks to Charleston's warm weather), the indoor-outdoor space spills out onto the retro-inspired pool deck, where mosaics at the bottom of the pool read "a good time state of mind."

A bedroom at The Ryder Credit: Courtesy of The Ryder

The Ryder offers a fresh take on Charleston's Lowcountry lifestyle. Interiors by Cortney Bishop Design are tropical and relaxed with a vintage influence, offering a new aesthetic not found elsewhere in the city. The 91 guest rooms and suites include custom furnishings, Malin + Goetz bath amenities, and robes embroidered with the hotel's name, making for a cozy home base to explore the Holy City and nearby beaches. And thanks to its location in the heart of the historic district, the hotel is just a short walk from Charleston attractions like King Street, Rainbow Row, and more.

Check in at The Ryder Credit: Courtesy of The Ryder