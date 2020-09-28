Your Next Fall Weekend Retreat Should Be to This Stunning Riverfront Hotel That Just Opened Between NYC and Philly

Sitting peacefully on the Delaware River, New Hope, Pa. is a charming town that was named one of “America’s Favorite Towns” in 2013. Home to some of the country’s best antique shopping and a thriving LGBTQIA+ scene, the quaint town is easily accessible from NYC and Philadelphia — and a stunning new hotel worthy of the trip alone just opened right on the river.

The River House at Odette’s is a chic new 36-room hotel that combines contemporary urban design, bold prints and patterns, and stunning views of the river and mountains surrounding the property designed by Balongue Designs and managed by Refined Hospitality.

The hotel is named after and inspired by legendary 1960s cabaret star Odette Myrtil who attracted celebrities and art-lovers near and far to her cabaret show at Chez Odette, a restaurant previously located on the current site of the hotel. “Opulent odes” to Myrtil are weaved throughout the hotel, including food and beverage items, textiles and furniture, and a vintage flair that transports you back to her glamorous era.

“We’ve carved a unique luxury hospitality experience that pays homage to not only Odette’s legacy but also the vibrant community of New Hope,” Ron Gorodesky, President of Refined Hospitality, said in a statement. “Every detail from the historic artifacts celebrated around the property to the measures taken to offer both plush comforts and an otherworldly environment has been meticulously composed to transport both guests and locals as soon as they walk through the door.”

In the hotel’s 36 rooms, 12 of which are suites (including two penthouse suites), guests will find Instagram-friendly floral murals, tufted leather headboards, and spa-inspired bathrooms perfect to wash away your troubles in. For large groups like a bridal shower or families, spring for one of the two massive suites at The Residences, a two-story building separate from the main hotel. Each suite in the Residences has a king room and a double queen room with a patio or balcony, perfect to spread out in.

An elevated but accessible menu can be found at Odette’s Restaurant & Lounge, which offers indoor and outdoor seating — indoor dining is currently allowed at 50 percent capacity in New Hope. Menu options include dishes like fennel crusted tuna with pimento aioli, a hefty butchers menu, and classic and new-aged cocktails. For drinks, sit by the fireplace at Piano Lounge, and listen to sounds of the thriving local music scene, or head up to ROOF, a members-only club (all hotel guests have access) that’s inspired by “the fiercely spirited 1970s.”

River House also has a 200-guest ballroom sitting over the river, plus meeting rooms perfect for hosting events, conferences, or weddings.

Rooms at River House at Odette start at $389 per night.