One of the Trendiest Neighborhoods in Paris Is Getting a Brand-new Luxury Hotel — Take a Sneak Peek Inside
As Audrey Hepburn famously said, Paris is always a good idea, so if visiting the City of Light is in your near-future plans, consider staying at the new Pavillon Faubourg Saint-Germain, slated to open Apr. 1, 2022.
Situated on the Left Bank in the heart of the Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood, frequented by luminaries such as Picasso, Albert Camus, and James Joyce, the property reflects the area's rich culture and history. In fact, the Irish author finished his much-celebrated novel "Ulysses" while staying at the property's building, which dates back to the 17th century.
Conceived by interior designer Didier Benderli, the Pavillon Faubourg Saint-Germain combines contemporary design with historical references. Solid oak herringbone parquet flooring oozes timeless elegance, complemented by brass fittings and art deco-inspired wall detailing. The 47 rooms and suites have traditional windows offering idyllic views over the Parisian rooftops and surrounding area.
The design-led concept continues in the hotel's signature restaurant, Les Parisiens, where curved leather and velvet benches, quartzite bistro tables, and oversized mirrors create an incredibly chic dining setting. The kitchen is led by chef Thibault Sombardier, who serves haute cuisine dishes such as Rosé veal chop with morels, prepared with the freshest local and seasonal ingredients. The adjacent James Joyce bar is the perfect spot for a daily l'apéro. Guests can also enjoy a glass of fine wine at the bar's street-side terrace, people watching and taking in the neighborhood views.
And for those in need of relaxation, Pavillon Faubourg Saint-Germain's Spa des Prés is a tranquil sanctuary catering to guests' wellness needs. A meditation room, a hammam, a plunge pool, a gym, and massage cabins offer a reprieve from the hustle and bustle of Paris.
The property opens on Apr. 1 with nightly rates from €350, or about $385. You can reserve a room here.