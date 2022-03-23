The building is steeped in history, while the interior design is the epitome of contemporary elegance.

One of the Trendiest Neighborhoods in Paris Is Getting a Brand-new Luxury Hotel — Take a Sneak Peek Inside

As Audrey Hepburn famously said, Paris is always a good idea, so if visiting the City of Light is in your near-future plans, consider staying at the new Pavillon Faubourg Saint-Germain, slated to open Apr. 1, 2022.

A suite living room at Hotel Pavilion Faubourg Credit: Jerome Galland/Courtesy of Hotel Pavilion Faubourg

Situated on the Left Bank in the heart of the Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood, frequented by luminaries such as Picasso, Albert Camus, and James Joyce, the property reflects the area's rich culture and history. In fact, the Irish author finished his much-celebrated novel "Ulysses" while staying at the property's building, which dates back to the 17th century.

A bedroom at Hotel Pavilion Faubourg Credit: Jerome Galland/Courtesy of Hotel Pavilion Faubourg

Conceived by interior designer Didier Benderli, the Pavillon Faubourg Saint-Germain combines contemporary design with historical references. Solid oak herringbone parquet flooring oozes timeless elegance, complemented by brass fittings and art deco-inspired wall detailing. The 47 rooms and suites have traditional windows offering idyllic views over the Parisian rooftops and surrounding area.

The design-led concept continues in the hotel's signature restaurant, Les Parisiens, where curved leather and velvet benches, quartzite bistro tables, and oversized mirrors create an incredibly chic dining setting. The kitchen is led by chef Thibault Sombardier, who serves haute cuisine dishes such as Rosé veal chop with morels, prepared with the freshest local and seasonal ingredients. The adjacent James Joyce bar is the perfect spot for a daily l'apéro. Guests can also enjoy a glass of fine wine at the bar's street-side terrace, people watching and taking in the neighborhood views.

A suite bathroom at Hotel Pavilion Faubourg Credit: Jerome Galland/Courtesy of Hotel Pavilion Faubourg

And for those in need of relaxation, Pavillon Faubourg Saint-Germain's Spa des Prés is a tranquil sanctuary catering to guests' wellness needs. A meditation room, a hammam, a plunge pool, a gym, and massage cabins offer a reprieve from the hustle and bustle of Paris.

The bar at Hotel Pavilion Faubourg Credit: Jerome Galland/Courtesy of Hotel Pavilion Faubourg