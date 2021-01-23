This Tulum Hotel Offers a Rollout King Bed so Guests Can Sleep Under the Stars — Literally

The stars looks better from a comfy bed by the ocean.

When it comes to romantic escapes, few places deliver like La Valise Tulum.

The 11-room luxury boutique hotel in South Tulum, Mexico, allows each guest to experience the best views thanks to both its beachfront and jungle view rooms. However, those looking to up the ante on vacation can now book its master suite, which comes with a king-size bed that rolls out onto the balcony, so guests can sleep under the stars and hear the sound of the waves crashing onto shore all night long.

The master suite is built under a massive palapa roof, making it feel completely one with its natural surroundings. The suite also comes with its own private entrance and direct beach access, along with that gorgeous king bed, making it the ideal place to get away from it all.

While the king bed is most certainly a draw, don't fret if you can't book this specific room as each room at the hotel comes with private outdoor spaces to enjoy. There is also plentiful beachfront space and hammocks sprinkled about the property that are ideal for a quick afternoon lounge or a long, restful nap whenever you'd like.

But, there's plenty more for guests to do at the hotel too. Those willing to leave these perfect suites can also take part in a few private tour experiences, including snorkeling and yoga. Guests can also choose from an inventive menu of body and spiritual wellness treatments like a Bee Venom Ceremony, Moon Ceremony, and an Akashic Records Reading.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of La Valise Tulum, A Namron Hospitality Group Hotel

Once they work up an appetite, guests of the hotel can also head out to dine at Namron Hospitality Group's three Tulum restaurants, WILD, NÜ, and ITZIK.

Ready to book? Rooms begin at $566/night, excluding taxes and fees. The master suite and its fantastic rollout bed begin at $1,026/night.