Want to get away from everyone and everything? This is the place to do it.

There's a Gorgeous Hotel Opening on a Working Farm and Vineyard in Virginia — Here's a First Look Inside

Exterior of The Inn at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards at night

It's time to leave your worries behind and let someone else care for your every need — even if just for a weekend. And the family-owned Inn at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards in Bristol, Virginia is poised to do exactly that when it opens on Apr. 4, 2022.

The working farm, located on 450 sprawling acres, has been owned by the same family for generations. And soon, they will invite guests to come to experience it in all its glory with the opening of The Inn at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards.

The lobby at The Inn at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards Credit: vCourtesy of The Inn at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards

The property will have 28 luxury rooms and suites, including a 1,200-square-foot Presidential Suite, each overlooking some of the most beautiful scenery in the state.

The hotel is home to several welcoming common areas, as well as a world-class culinary and wine program overseen by James Beard Award-nominated chef Travis Milton, who also helms The Inn's signature restaurant, Hickory. There, guests can expect to dine on locally sourced cuisine paired with wines grown right on property, including varietals like viognier, chardonnay, merlot, and petit verdot. It's a truly special dining experience; according to a statement released to Travel + Leisure, chef Milton works with a "treasure trove" of heirloom Appalachian seeds that "not only ensures the highest quality of food for patrons but also helps to preserve [the produce] for future generations."

The Presidential Suite bedroom at The Inn at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards Credit: Courtesy of The Inn at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards

At the soon-to-open hotel, guests can also lounge by a stunning infinity pool or host events in the 300-person banquet facility. Later this year, The Inn will open its spa and fitness center as well.

The Presidential Suite bathroom at The Inn at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards Credit: Courtesy of The Inn at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards

Can't wait for The Inn to open? The farm is also home to several fantastic yurts, which are bookable for a glamping-style adventure. Though, really, "yurt" is kind of a misnomer, as each one comes with luxury amenities, plush furnishings, and plenty of space to spread out like you're the king or queen of the castle.

The lobby at The Inn at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards Credit: Courtesy of The Inn at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards