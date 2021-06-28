This Renovated, 19th-century House in Hudson, New York, Is the Charming Town's Newest Hotel

The Hudson Valley is a great place for city dwellers to escape the endless concrete and traffic of NYC to enjoy some peace and quiet.

And there's a new boutique hotel that is perfect for a little rest and relaxation.

The Amelia Hotel is a charming, 19th-century Queen Anne-style house located in the heart of Hudson, New York, and it just opened to guests.

A bedroom at The Amelia Credit: Brian W. Ferry/Courtesy of The Amelia

"Hudson is a thriving town full of incredible culture, and I'm thrilled to continue weaving my way into the local community with the opening of The Amelia," said owner Shannon Wu, in a statement. "I've loved restoring and designing the stunning historical house, and we look forward to welcoming guests who are seeking a relaxing sanctuary surrounded by the beauty of upstate New York."

Blending contemporary decor with historical, ornate details of the house itself, The Amelia encapsulates the aesthetic of the Hudson Valley - traditional, but modern. Wu used the original design features of the house, like the elaborate woodwork, mahogany fireplace mantles, and a gorgeous staircase, and blended them with light, modern decor. According to a statement from the hotel, Wu was influenced by her childhood in Beijing, where many older homes have been demolished. She was especially focused on the feng shui of the house, to ensure that each and every room projected positive energy.

The living room at The Amelia Credit: Brian W. Ferry/Courtesy of The Amelia

"My intention behind The Amelia was to create a relaxing weekend escape that is inviting and comfortable - less of a hotel, more like a country home. We put extra care into every little detail of the home, from the curated in-room libraries to the locally sourced bath amenities and beyond. Since it is my first hotel, I'm especially eager to start welcoming guests and hope that The Amelia will provide a place of sanctuary for those looking to retreat to the growing town of Hudson, New York," said Wu.

A suite at The Amelia Credit: Brian W. Ferry/Courtesy of The Amelia

A bathroom at The Amelia Credit: Brian W. Ferry/Courtesy of The Amelia

Wu worked with local interior design firm Tim Albright Designs to curate the furnishings and artwork, mainly sourced from Design Within Reach, Blu Dot, Lumas, and various antique markets (which are plentiful in the Hudson Valley).

The bright and airy guest rooms are decorated with minimalist furniture and pop art, including pieces by Basquiat, Warhol, and Gavin Evans' portraits of David Bowie. Six of the eight bedrooms feature either king or queen-sized beds and can accommodate up to two guests, while the two 1,000 square-foot suites feature a full living space and can accommodate up to four guests. There are also common areas on the first floor, including multiple sitting rooms, dining areas, and a library.

Outside, guests are welcomed to relax by the 35 foot-long Hamptons-style swimming pool, deck, or outdoor fire pit. The English gardens and grounds are scheduled to fully open later this summer. Visitors can also enjoy kayaking, canoeing, hiking, and more outdoor activities in and along the river.

The library and parlor at The Amelia Credit: Brian W. Ferry/Courtesy of The Amelia

Throughout the year, guests and town residents can enjoy author seminars, concert series, artist lectures, and more. The Amelia will also be hosting a seasonal concert series in collaboration with the US-China Music Institute at the Bard College Conservatory of Music this summer.

The Amelia is Wu's first hotel property and second venture in the Hudson area. She also owns Meadow Ridge Farm, a hundred-acre wedding and event venue along the Hudson River. The Amelia is open year-round and is available for individual stays and company retreats. Nightly rates start at $350. For more information or to book a stay, visit The Amelia Hotel website or follow the hotel on Instagram.