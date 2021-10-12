This Wellness-focused Paris Hotel Doesn't Feel Like Paris — and That's Exactly the Point

The wellness movement in the City of Lights has been underway for some time, and in 2021, the options are more plentiful and better than ever. Ma Thérapie, launched at the end of 2019, offers signature face and body treatments that aim to undo the effects of stress, plus their own line of organic products. Last year, the creators of popular brunch spot Sunday in Soho rolled out Bespoke by Sunday: delivery meals that are chef-driven and nutritionist-backed. Noted fashion facialist Sophie Carbonari settled in Paris just before the Covid-19 pandemic and now offers tailor-made treatments at the stylish Hotel Rochechouart(keep an eye out for Carbonari's own spot in the future).