This Luxury Sonoma Escape Includes Private Planes, Unlimited Spa Treatments, and the Best Wine in California

Hotel Healdsburg, a boutique property in northern California, hopes to take the guesswork out of social distance vacations.

In January, the luxury property announced its new Healdsburg Hideaway package, which allows two travelers to "safely indulge in the best of Sonoma County's renowned wine country." And it all begins with a private jet trip and roundtrip airport transfers.

"This package is perfect for anyone who wants to travel but maintain their privacy and a safe distance from others," Circe Sher, co-founder of Piazza Hospitality, shared in a statement.

With the package, guests will receive a two-night stay in one of Hotel Healdsburg's 800-square foot Plaza Suites, which each feature a king bed, a large living room with a full-size sleeper sofa, multiple balconies, and an oversized bathroom with a glass walk-in shower and six-foot soaking tub. Guests will also receive a curated wine tasting excursion with private transportation, unlimited spa services at the hotel, and private visits to downtown art galleries.

"In addition to our onsite amenities, our concierge provides access to a list of immersive experiences, like visits to nearby world-class wineries and one-of-a-kind art galleries on the plaza, including Erickson Fine Art Gallery and Aerena Gallery," Sher added.

The Healdsburg Hideaway package also invites guests to curate their travel schedules. Guests can choose up to three VIP experiences with their stay that all include a private car and driver. On these excursions, guests can even meet the winemakers in the region. Guests will also be introduced to the area's farm-to-table dining scene with a customizable chef's tasting menu from Dry Creek Kitchen.

At the end of the day, guests will head to The Spa Hotel Healdsburg, where they'll receive unlimited treatments in the hotel's indoor-outdoor spa suite and receive a collection of bath products to take home as well.

Now, to the important part — the price. The Healdsburg Hideaway package starts at $35,000. Guests are asked to reserve the getaway at least two weeks in advance to ensure the availability of an aircraft and their preferred wine excursions. For more details and to make a reservation visit the hotel's website now.