It's the only place on Santorini where you can experience the island's picture-perfect sunset vistas and a Michelin-worthy meal.

The Best Hotel in Greece Just Opened a Cocktail Bar and Restaurant With Unreal Sunset Views — See the Photos

View from a restaurant at the Grace Hotel in Santorini

Santorini has no shortage of gorgeous luxury hotels with five-star amenities and picture-perfect views, but if you are looking for the best place on the island to experience Michelin-level Greek cuisine this summer, head to the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards-winning Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection.

The 20-room boutique property, which just reopened for the 2022 season on Friday, April 15, is partnering with the country's most-lauded culinary and cocktail visionaries on a new restaurant and bar that will surely transform the hotel into one of the top foodie destinations on the island.

Lefteris Lazarou from Grace Hotel in Santorini lit up at night Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Varoulko Santorini, Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection's new eatery, is the brainchild of chef Lefteris Lazarou of Athens' renowned Varoulko Seaside, which received its first Michelin star back in 2002. This will be Lazarou's second restaurant, offering patrons a Mediterranean menu based on organic produce, local grains, herbs, spices, and the freshest seafood. And as if the chef's signature dish of squid with pesto Genovese is not a good enough reason to book a table, Varoulko Santorini's modern indoor and outdoor dining areas also boast one of the island's most exceptional vantage points for picture-perfect sunset views.

"Santorini has long served as a place of inspiration for me," Lazarou said in a press release sent to T+L. "Varoulko Santorini will marry the island's freshest flavors with the artistry of Athens for a truly unforgettable fine dining experience rooted in the surrounding land and sea."

Exterior of Grace Hotel in Santorini lit up at night Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

The hotel's bar has also been reimagined by the founder of the acclaimed Athens-based Baba au Rum, Thanos Prunarus. Guests of the new 363 Bar can now sip on familiar tiki and rum cocktails from Baba Au Rum's original menu, as well as choose from a number of custom libations that Prunarus created.

A new taretare dish made at the Grace Hotel in Santorini Credit: Tryfon N. Georgopoulos/Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

The resort is also launching a brand-new experiences program to further immerse travelers in Santorini's culinary and cultural traditions. Honey tastings, idyllic sunset picnics, cooking classes, pottery, and Greek sandal-making classes will certainly help guests create unforgettable memories (and acquire new skills) during their stay.

New dessert dish at the Grace Hotel in Santorini Credit: Tryfon N. Georgopoulos/Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

"Very little has been unveiled to the world about the Greek Islands' unique local culture. In debuting the reimagined Grace Hotel experience, each guest's stay is deliberately designed for the ultimate immersion in our stunning destination," George Avgoustis, general manager of Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, said in the same statement released to T+L.

A new oyster dish made at the Grace Hotel in Santorini Credit: Tryfon N. Georgopoulos/Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Last year, the hotel unveiled the redesign of its stunning two-bedroom villa, that has a private spa with a traditional hammam, a full kitchen, a swimming pool, and a wine and cigar cellar. The sprawling residence is the ultimate island retreat offering privacy and upscale modern amenities.