You Can Hang With Giraffes at This One-of-a-kind Infinity Pool in Kenya

The Retreat at Giraffe Manor is about to take over Instagram.

Cavorting with giraffes isn't just for breakfast and afternoon tea anymore. Kenya's legendary Giraffe Manor just added an epic new infinity pool where weary travelers can cool off while watching giraffes play.

Giraffe Manor Expansion, Giraffe Retreat Credit: Courtesy of The Safari Collection

The Retreat at Giraffe Manor in Nairobi boasts a nearly 70-foot infinity pool that's made for relaxing before or after a long flight. The property overlooks a forested giraffe sanctuary and is an homage to the original Giraffe Manor hotel, which has become world famous — and Instagram famous — as a place to share breakfast or an afternoon tea with some of the world's leggiest creatures.

Giraffe Manor Expansion, Giraffe Retreat Credit: Courtesy of The Safari Collection

And you don't have to pony up for a stay at Giraffe Manor to experience The Retreat, which includes a sauna, steam room, gym, and hot tub. Full day and partial day passes to The Retreat are available for $250 and include luggage storage. That's a fraction of the more than $800 a night you could expect to pay for an overnight stay at Giraffe Manor, where giraffes are known to poke their long necks into guest rooms and dining areas in search of treats.

Giraffe Manor Expansion, Giraffe Retreat Credit: Courtesy of The Safari Collection

The Retreat itself doesn't offer overnight stays, but it does have sleeping spaces to catch a comfortable nap on a long layover. Each room is named after one of the property's giraffes and includes a balcony. A cafe with a focus on healthy "farm-to-fork" cuisine also is on site, and there's a courtyard garden that's perfect for an energizing cup of coffee.

Unfortunately, afternoon tea with the property's popular Rothschild's giraffes — one of the world's most endangered giraffe species — isn't included. But Giraffe Manor is just yards away for anyone who simply can't get enough of these elegant East African creatures and would like to stay a while longer.

Giraffe Manor and The Retreat are located on a 12-acres in a forested area of suburban Nairobi. The main manor house traces its history to the 1930s and the emergence of East African safari culture