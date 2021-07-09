The Future of Hotels Is Female — and These 6 Hoteliers Are Changing the Game

At the time, Jordi was living in the Marigny district, known for its jazz clubs and cafés. "I felt like there wasn't a place in New Orleans that I was enthusiastic about, in a neighborhood I'd want to be in. I was excited to create that," explains the developer behind Hotel Peter & Paul. Then she discovered, just four blocks from her home, a group of 1860s buildings consisting of a Catholic schoolhouse, a church, a rectory, and a convent. The complex sat abandoned for 13 years until Jordi took an interest and found out it was for sale.