11 Best Boutique Hotels in Los Angeles

With a city as big as Los Angeles, planning a getaway leads to a lot of questions, one of the first being, "Where should I stay?" Choosing a home base for your travels can set the tone for an entire vacation, and seeking out local boutique hotels over large chains offers a more bespoke experience.

Boutique hotels in Los Angeles have that personal touch needed to take your vacation to the next level, and these are the best of the best in the City of Angels.

Cara Hotel

Courtyard at Cara Hotel in Los Angeles Credit: Courtesy of Cara Hotel

This humble, 60-room hideout is truly a hidden gem. Tucked away on an assuming street in the Los Feliz neighborhood, Cara Hotel serves as a dreamy sanctuary for travelers looking for a tranquil place to rest. The boutique property's light, airy design makes it feel more like a home, and the on-site restaurant is a major hot spot for L.A. locals, so make sure to make a reservation.

Hotel Figueroa

Hotel Figueroa Featured Artist Suite, Ruthanna Hopper's The Emergence Credit: Tanveer Badal

A beloved piece of L.A. history, Hotel Figueroa perfectly describes itself as an urban oasis nestled right in the center of the busy DTLA area. Opened in 1926 as an exclusive women's hostel, the legendary boutique still captures the charm of its original Spanish colonial stylings with bold furniture, eccentric artwork, and striking design throughout the property. The hotel, which features a café, pool, and both an indoor and outdoor restaurant, serves as a cultural hub for creative minds through its many stylish communal spaces.

Silver Lake Pool & Inn

Interior room at Silver Lake Pool & Inn Credit: Courtesy of Silver Lake Pool & Inn

The Silver Lake Pool & Inn is where the cool kids stay in L.A. Situated far from the typical tourist traps of this star-studded city, this 54-room Palisociety boutique offers a retro-California vibe in one of the hippest neighborhoods of L.A. The stylish rooms feature a mid-century design and locally sourced furniture, and a true highlight is the rooftop pool, where guests can unwind with a refreshing Aperol spritz from the hotel's Marco Polo restaurant.

Petit Ermitage

World's Best Hotels in Los Angeles Credit: Courtesy of Petit Ermitage

Petit Ermitage is an eccentric bohemian retreat located in the heart of West Hollywood. The hotel has an eclectic collection of art, antiques, and furniture displayed throughout to create a stunning amalgam of international design and decor. While the property features large upscale suites and a quirky cocktail bar, the crown jewel is its saltwater rooftop pool, which offers stunning panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and rest of the city.

Sunset Tower Hotel

Interior stairway seating at Sunset Tower Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Sunset Tower Hotel

Located on the Sunset Strip, the Sunset Tower Hotel is an iconic landmark that has been a staple in Hollywood since its inception in 1929. The 15-story art deco boutique is a favorite among tourists, locals, and Hollywood royalty, thanks to its stunning architecture and old-school glamour. When guests are not relaxing in one of the 81 elegant rooms, they can treat themselves to a facial at the Spa by Joanna Vargas during the day and catch jaw-dropping views of the city skyline at the rooftop Tower Bar during sunset.

Hotel June

Sunny lobby of Hotel June in LA Credit: Courtesy of Hotel June

Hotel June may be close to LAX, but it's anything but an airport hotel. The chic boutique is a sister property to the luxury Proper Hotels line, and has become a sunny haven for tourists, business travelers, and locals who want a place to relax on the often-overlooked westside of L.A. The hotel offers a modern coastal design, lively swim club, and two restaurants on the property.

Alsace LA

Exterior of Alsace LA Credit: The Ingalls

Located in the historic West Adams neighborhood of L.A., this new boutique hotel is attracting buzz for its eye-catching architecture and design and compelling amenities. The intimate property has just 48 rooms, and its lush interior courtyard and outdoor pool are both serene spaces to kick back and lounge for hours on end.

Mama Shelter

Rooftop with colorful dining chairs and tables at Mama Shelter LA Credit: Courtesy of Mama Shelter

Mama Shelter is an eclectic boutique located right in the heart of Hollywood. Each of the 70 rooms features unique decor that matches the hotel's eccentric ambience, and the location is ideal for travelers wanting to experience the Hollywood nightlife scene without having to travel too far from their home base. The highlight for both tourists and locals is Mama Shelter's incredible rooftop, which offers a nearly 360-degree view of Hollywood, including the iconic Hollywood Sign.

Hotel Ziggy

Hote Ziggy lobby lounge interior Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Ziggy

New on the scene in West Hollywood, Hotel Ziggy is a 108-room boutique with music at the heart of everything it does. You can see the influence of the local music scene throughout this Sunset Strip hotel, with rock 'n' roll-inspired decor, eclectic furniture, and even a "Shred Shed" space for guests to create their own #1 hits with instruments provided by the property. A true celebration of music from past, present, and future, music lovers will dig everything about Hotel Ziggy.

Short Stories

Short Stories Hotel in West Hollywood Credit: Stefan Merriweather

Earlier this year, the Fairfax district welcomed Short Stories, a chic new boutique, to the neighborhood. The hotel features 66 rooms with light, breezy design and a fitting collection of books for guests to borrow during their visit. While the heated pool, full-service bar and restaurant, and romantic courtyard are all incredible draws, what separates Short Stories from other hotels in the city is its focus on personalized hospitality. Each guest receives individualized attention for their unique wants and needs, making this property feel like a true home away from home.

The Culver Hotel

The Culver Hotel Credit: Courtesy of The Culver Hotel

The Culver Hotel is a beacon of history and charm in L.A. Located in the heart of downtown Culver City, this boutique was originally built by the founder of Culver City in 1924 and boasted legendary guests, owners, and even cameos in Hollywood films. Today, The Culver Hotel has been renovated into a 46-room property, featuring glamorous Beaux-Arts design, daily live jazz performances, and new dining and art concepts coming soon. Despite a restoration of the interiors, the architectural integrity of the building was not compromised, and The Culver Hotel remains a beloved jewel of downtown Culver City.