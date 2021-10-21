As of October 18, vaccinated Americans can enter the United Kingdom without getting a COVID-19 test before traveling, making the entire process of booking a Great Britain excursion significantly more straightforward. Additionally, starting October 24, the day two PCR test requirement for vaccinated travelers has been altered to include the cheaper lateral flow test. If you're one of the many travelers taking advantage of this new transatlantic flexibility and looking to explore the country's capital, you'll need to find somewhere to stay.

The entrance hallway at Beaverbrook Town House Credit: Courtesy of Beaverbrook Town House

One of London's newest hospitality hotspots is Beaverbrook Town House, a renovated Georgian townhouse in Chelsea that opened to the public on September 1. The name may be a familiar one for some; the boutique hotel is the "next chapter" for the original Beaverbrook, a luxury country house hotel and spa in the Surrey Hills. Together with property developer Cadogan Estates, Beaverbrook brings its unique take on British elegance and Japanese glamour to the picturesque Sloane Street location.

Sitting opposite the private Cadogan Gardens (guests can ask for a key), the outside of Beaverbrook Town House is subdued. The navy awnings give nothing away — the small red Beaverbrook logo is the only visible signal of your arrival. When you walk in, however, there's no question you've found the right place.

the Butterfly Room at Beaverbrook Town House Credit: Courtesy of Beaverbrook Town House

Tucked inside the library on your right is the reception area — complete with bookshelves, cozy chairs, and a whiskey decanter. After you've been handed your key, you'll head up to your room on one of the townhouse's five floors. While there is an elevator, walking up the staircase means you can begin taking in the more than 500 pieces of art that fill Beaverbrook Town House. The stairwells, in particular, feature unconventional images of London's most popular tourist attractions.

Drury Lane suite at Beaverbrook Town House Credit: Courtesy of Beaverbrook Town House

Each of the 14 suites is named after one of London's theaters — the Garrick, the Old Vic, the Royal Opera House — and the decor plays into the theme without verging into clichéd territory. London-based designer Nicola Harding is the brains behind the vintage photographs, antiques, plush fabrics, and Roaring '20s-esque artwork that bring the concept to life.

Massey lounge area at Beaverbrook Town House Credit: Courtesy of Beaverbrook Town House

While the property leans into the idea that you're staying in the "home of a very wealthy friend," as the hotel was inspired by Lord Beaverbrook and his famous confidants (Sir Winston Churchill and Elizabeth Taylor may ring a bell), there's an energy that conveys something more exciting. Maybe it's the popularity of The Fuji Grill, the contemporary Japanese restaurant and bar on the ground floor, or the decidedly upscale Sir Frank's Bar, where you can cure your jet lag with a sip of a signature cocktails (named after, you guessed it, the London theater scene). Perhaps it's simply the enviable address and the vibrancy that radiates throughout the neighborhood.

Sir Franks Bar at Beaverbrook Town House Credit: Courtesy of Beaverbrook Town House

Either way, Beaverbrook Town House has already made a name for itself as one of the top places to book in London, for visitors and staycationers alike.