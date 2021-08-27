This New, Ultra-chic Hotel in L.A. Is About to Take Over Your Instagram Feed

Alsace LA has arrived in the City of Angels to shake up its hospitality industry.

In September, the 48-room boutique hotel will officially open its doors in Los Angeles, but not in the neighborhood you may expect. While Downtown, West Hollywood, and Santa Monica have all seen a solid uptick in the number of new luxury offerings, Alsace LA is focusing its attention on the city's historic West Adams neighborhood. This area, the hotel explains in a statement, "offers a richly authentic, unbuttoned experience where artistic, free-spirited energy is embodied and interpreted through design."

A living room at The Ingalls Credit: Courtesy of The Ingalls

A dining area at The Ingalls Credit: Courtesy of The Ingalls

At the hotel, guests can sit back and relax in the lush interior courtyard and pool area surrounded by both desert landscaping and bohemian design. This is all thanks to Brooklyn-based Home Studios, which brought in an "eclectic mix of vintage and custom furnishings, encompassing the artistic feel of the neighborhood while providing guests a timeless and natural respite," the hotel's website states.

The neutral color palette, it says, is a nod to the Southern California-inspired aesthetic of the hotel's exterior. This is further set off with the hand-selected copper fixtures, ocean blue-tiled walk-in showers, and rattan furnishings in each room.

A stairwell at The Ingalls Credit: Courtesy of The Ingalls

While the hotel, pool, and 24-hour fitness center will open to guests on Sept. 20, Alsace LA will also welcome a new restaurant this winter helmed by chef Danny Elmaleh. The hotel notes that he'll introduce a modern ramen-ya concept to the neighborhood, and the Japanese eatery will feature indoor and outdoor dining options off the hotel courtyard.

A balcony at The Ingalls Credit: Courtesy of The Ingalls

"Newcomer buzz has traditionally been reserved for the unofficial hubs of Los Angeles: DTLA, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Santa Monica," the hotel adds in its statement. "West Adams' historic and diverse creative community is a rare environment that permeates the neighborhood's nightlife, dining, art, and music scene that is seldom found elsewhere in the L.A. area. Alsace LA is a new way to experience Los Angeles while also having easy access to the city's other popular attractions. It's a destination for the curious explorer, cultural enthusiast, conscious traveler, and design purist."