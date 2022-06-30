This New Costa Rica Resort Is a Nature Lover's Dream — With Rain Forest Hikes, Ocean Safaris, and a Zip Line

The property is also located between two of the country's most beautiful natural gems.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova

Published on June 30, 2022
Aerial of the bridge at Botánika Osa Peninsula
Photo: Courtesy of Botánika Osa Peninsula

Costa Rica is a nature lover's paradise. The small Central American country is home to nearly 6% of the world's biodiversity, or about half a million species. Add to that the country's stunning landscapes — volcanoes, mountains, lush rain forests, and pristine coastlines — and you get a good idea why Costa Rica is also one of the best vacation destinations in the world, especially if your dream trip includes surfing, yoga, and exploring picturesque small towns. Now, you can enjoy all of the above, thanks to a sprawling eco-resort that just opened in the remote Osa Peninsula.

Nestled between Corcovado National Park, known for its stunning beaches and wildlife, and the Pacific Ocean's Golfo Dulce bay, Botánika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton boasts 21 acres of unspoiled flora and fauna. The property has 43 rain forest studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites that feature kitchens, high-end appliances, oversized balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows, so guests can admire the natural surroundings at all times. The interior design was helmed by Francisco Jove of Modus Operandi (the company behind other luxury properties in Costa Rica and Mexico), who incorporated a bright color scheme and soothing biophilic elements throughout the decor in rooms.

Entrance to the Botánika Clubhouse at Botánika Osa Peninsula
Courtesy of Botánika Osa Peninsula

At the resort's heart is the Clubhouse, which features a courtyard terrace, the property's signature restaurant, a lounge, a gym, and gardens bustling with wildlife. The menus at the resort's four eateries offer patrons a taste of traditional Costa Rican flavors. From freshly caught and barbecued mahimahi to steak, the ingredients are sourced from local farms, the ocean, and the resort's gardens. A spa is also in the works and will open its doors in 2023.

But Botánika Osa Peninsula's best feature is probably its perfect location and all the recreational activities it offers. Sport fishing and water sports enthusiasts can practice their hobbies surrounded by the unspoiled scenery, while adrenaline seekers can take in the views from the zip line hanging 140 feet above the ground.

And those who'd like to get up close to the area's wildlife can embark on a rain forest hike or ocean safari for a chance to spot whales, dolphins, and sharks.

Interior of Tierra a la Mesa at Botánika Osa Peninsula
Courtesy of Botánika Osa Peninsula

"We've created a comfortable rain forest retreat perfect for families, couples, and groups who want to enjoy Costa Rica's natural wonders via a variety of land and water experiences," said Diego Oviedo, general manager of Botánika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton.

"Nearby the resort, there are a myriad of activities, including the area's renowned sport fishing, immersive wildlife tours, zip lining, and volunteering with local conservation organizations, all of which can be arranged by our guest experiences team."

The resort is expected to add 123 residences next year for those who would like to make Osa Peninsula their second home.

In the meantime, you can book your stay here.

