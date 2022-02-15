Rent a guitar to jam in your room or take a Cadillac out for a drive.

This California Hotel Will Let You Borrow Guitars, Skateboards, and Cadillacs to Live Out Your Rockstar Dreams

Even if you've never set foot on stage, one San Diego hotel will let you live the life of a rockstar.

While renting fun items like bicycles or books during a hotel stay isn't too unique, The Pendry in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter is kicking things up a notch with unexpected amenities like skateboards, Taylor guitars, and even a Cadillac — all for free.

If your favorite mode of transportation is a strong nod to California culture, the hotel offers free skateboard rentals which are exclusive to The Pendry and designed in collaboration with skateboard company Sector 9. The company's easy-to-ride longboard is the perfect way to cruise around San Diego like a local.

Through the Pendry's partnership with Cadillac, guests can rent out one of its newest cars for up to four hours through the hotel's "Ride & Drive" program. For guests that rather ride shotgun than get behind the wheel, there are also options to book transportation to any nearby locations via Cadillac.

If guests would rather hang out in their room and jam, the hotel also offers free guitar rentals. The hotel's "Stay and Strum" program will bring a mini Taylor guitar to your room (just arrange it with the concierge).

Each room comes with never-wanna-leave features like curated California-themed art, bluetooth speakers, and 24-hour room service. Ventures around the hotel property are encouraged, and there is no shortage of unique features for guests to check out.

The hotel also has a rooftop pool to catch some rays on sunny days, a nightclub with special VIP access for hotel guests, and even a champagne vending machine (because why not) for any occasions that merit some cork popping.