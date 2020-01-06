These NYC Hotel Suites Were Designed to Help You Stick to Your New Year's Resolutions — and They're Only $20.20 a Night

We didn’t just enter a new year when the ball dropped in NYC — we entered a new decade. Yes, it’s really time for a new year, new you. And, because it’s 2020, Booking.com wants to help all your New Year’s resolutions come into perfect vision.

Today the travel website announced its 20 resolution suites aimed at helping you kickstart the new year and any new year’s resolutions you may have.

“This holiday season, Booking.com, the global travel leader with a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, is encouraging consumers to book a trip to New York City to stay in one of its “Resolution Suites” to help kick start 2020 New Year's resolutions,” the website shared in a statement. Each suite, it explained, is built to align with 20 of the most popular New Year’s resolutions for 2020.

Courtesy of Booking.com

The suites, located at 25 Broad Street in downtown Manhattan at the Broad Exchange Building, each “allow guests to aspirationally enter an accommodation tailored to their resolution, and exit in true new year, new you fashion,” Booking.com said.

Inside, guests will find an assortment of activities, affirmations, and amenities, all relating to different resolutions. Want to try one out? Find all 20 suites and a little description of each room below. Then, get ready to book starting Jan. 13 at 12:00 PM EST. Each room is available for two night stays beginning Jan. 17 for just $20.20.

Be More Active: A space that motivates and empowers you to hit those athletic aspirations.

Courtesy of Booking.com

Spend Quality Time With Your Pet: The ultimate haven and adventure for your furry friend.

Read More: A bookworm’s paradise connecting readers with literary legends.

Become Financially Savvy: An educational yet fun boot camp for finding your financial mojo.

Be Adventurous: Step-up the explorer inside you through thrilling new challenges.

Recommit To Romance: A blissful escape to reconnect and rekindle with your partner.

Make Time To Unplug: A sojourn to solitude: relax, unwind, and disconnect.

Be More Stylish: The sartorial spot for the stylish (or not so stylish) set.

Prioritize Family Time: Getting together has never been this easy.

Learn To Dance: Shall we dance? The answer to cutting a rug or taking a turn around the dance floor.

Study Another Culture: Think global while staying local.

Learn To Code: Build that bridge to the future by flexing tech skills.

Turn Your Passion Into A Business: Monetize that favorite pastime of yours.

Practice Self-Care: Reinvigorate your inner-self in a wellness setting that’ll make you go ‘spa’-aaah.

Meet New People: Up your extrovert game by learning how to mix and mingle.

Be The Best Host: Channel the entertainer in you with tips and tricks.

Find Your Funny: Laughter is always the best medicine and this spot has got the formula.

Volunteer: Learn the art of giving back and making meaningful connections.

Courtesy of Booking.com

Snap The Best Shot: From family photos to beach sunsets, amp up photography skills.

Cook Up A Storm: Create culinary magic by learning this tasty craft.