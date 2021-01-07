Work From Home on the Beach Thanks to These Oceanside Desks in Aruba

The Boardwalk Boutique Hotel in Aruba wants everyone to know it's okay to mix business with pleasure.

To help travelers who want to get away but still need to check in with the office every once in a while, the hotel installed some new workstations for guests that happen to also come with an epic ocean backdrop that will surely make all your coworkers jealous.

Situated right on the beach, the workstations either come covered by a palapa for shade and a view of the beach behind you as the ultimate Zoom backdrop, or a poolside desk under a shady palm tree. Both come with dreamy ocean breezes that may make it hard to concentrate but most certainly will make work more fun. Each station comes fully equipped with Wi-Fi, a desk, and a chair to ensure visitors have everything they need.

"Our guests typically come to Boardwalk to enjoy the tranquility on our lush property, the spacious casitas with extras like a private patio, a full kitchen, even a private plunge pool or outdoor shower — things that in the new reality add extra value when searching for a healthy and safe vacation environment," hotel co-owner Kimberly Rooijakkers shared in a statement. "The new outdoor workstations we've created add to that new reality and integrate Aruba's beautiful surroundings and nature with our guests' needs to get some work done while enjoying their stay in Aruba."

The workstations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The desks pair nicely with the hotel's adorable casita-style rooms that come with kitchenettes, living areas, and big windows that open up to the beach outside. The hotel's desks also pair rather well with Aruba's Workation Program, which allows visitors to stay for up to 90 days visa-free.

"We recognize the desire to travel safely and have noticed a rising trend of visitors in Aruba extending their stays, so we knew the appetite for longer trips was growing," Sanju Luidens, the CMO of the Aruba Tourism Authority, previously told Travel + Leisure. "With many Americans working remotely, we curated the best workation experiences and deals to make it easier to not only work from paradise, but also experience living like a local. With Aruba's perfect location under the hurricane belt, our 'One happy island' comes with peace of mind that sunny, warm weather is practically guaranteed."

Now, who's ready to change up the scenery with us?