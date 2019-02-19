Hike (or Take a Lexus) Up to Your Luxury Cabin at This Resort in the Great Smoky Mountains

Situated in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, Blackberry Farm has been synonymous with rural luxury since it first opened to the public in 1990. In the decades that have passed, it has gained a loyal following for the remote, upscale, and epicurean adventures offered on its 4,200-acre expanse.

Offering the same dedication to Southern hospitality is sister property Blackberry Mountain, a Relais & Châteaux property that opened in 2018 and has been wowing first-class fanatics and nature nomads ever since. The 5,200-acre resort is located nine miles away from Blackberry Farm, dialing it up in the adventure category with an emphasis on outdoor experiences, from rock climbing and mountain biking to fly fishing and kayaking.

Upon arrival, guests check in at the Lodge before hiking their way to accommodations or opting for a ride in the property's line of Lexus house cars. Lodging is varied and includes cottages, cabins, multi-bedroom homes, and even treehouses. All are immersed in nature, featuring mountain views and outdoor seating areas.

Once settled, visitors can explore an array of happenings at the Hub, where an arts and crafts space, yoga loft, and fitness center await (complete with a basketball court and indoor rock-climbing wall). Or perhaps head outside for a guided biking adventure or fly-fishing lesson. You'll likely build up an appetite, then enjoy dinner at Three Sisters, whose menu features seasonally driven dishes.

Make time for a morning massage at the Nest, a subterranean spa with a sauna, salon, and outdoor infinity pool, then take lunch at Firetower, a restaurant located at the mountain's peak that serves daytime fixes like salads, sandwiches, and pizzas.