11 Amazing Black-owned Hotels Around the World

Book one of these incredible properties for your next trip, and support Black hospitality business owners in the process.

When planning a getaway — whether it be a long holiday or quick weekend jaunt — picking a place to stay can feel like a daunting task, with a plethora options ranging from quaint boutique hotels to sprawling luxury resorts to all-inclusive stays. The accommodations you choose may not only make or break your trip, but can also have an impact. With that in mind, consider supporting a Black-owned hotel.

Check out this list of 11 incredible Black-owned properties around the world, including a cozy bed-and-breakfast in Brooklyn, a five-star retreat in Virginia, a jaw-dropping beachfront resort in Grenada, a luxurious oasis in Morocco, and much more.

Editor's Note: Most properties on this list are open or will reopen for business by the end of June 2020. Please contact each property prior to booking a stay for the most up-to-date information.

Anguilla Great House Beach Resort in Rendezvous Bay, Anguilla

Owned by W Fleming, Anguilla Great House has welcomed guests for 33 years. The West Indian-style beachfront hotel features 35 spacious rooms, some with a garden view and others overlooking the ocean. Guests can create a personalized vacation experience with all-inclusive packages and special meal plans, taking the stress out of the trip planning process.

Hotel staff can also arrange fun activities for guests, including scuba diving, sailing, golf, tennis, dolphin encounters, horseback riding along the beach, and more. Take a glass-bottom boat ride to see triggerfish, greenback turtles, and giant coral; go for a guided hike along century-old trails between North Hill and Sandy Ground; or explore Anguilla’s rich history at Big Spring, one of the destination’s most famous historical sites.

Akwaaba Mansion in Brooklyn, New York

Monique Greenwood, former editor-in-chief for Essence magazine, opened the first Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Inn in Brooklyn almost 25 years ago. Just a 15-minute subway ride from Manhattan, this B&B is an 1860s landmark mansion with 14-foot ceilings and ornate fireplaces, blending antiques and Afrocentric elegance. Guests can choose between four guest rooms with private baths, some with double Jacuzzis. A secluded garden, glassed-in porch, shaded courtyard, and a personal concierge to arrange tours are just a few amenities available to guests.

In addition to the Akwaaba Mansion in Brooklyn, Greenwood has opened properties in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Cape May, New Jersey, as well as The Mansion at Noble Lane, located in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains. No matter which property you pick, however, make sure you come to breakfast hungry. The innkeepers serve a hearty Southern spread in the morning, which includes chicken and waffles, fish and grits, and a variety of other delicious menu items.

Jnane Tamsna in Marrakesh, Morocco

CNN called owner Meryanne Loum-Martin a “pioneer of boutique hospitality” in Marrakesh. Upon walking into the Jnane Tamsna, guests see Loum-Martin’s impeccable interior design, in addition to her husband and ethnobotanist Dr. Gary J. Martin’s masterful hand at creating the hotel’s nine-acre garden. Fusing traditional and modern elements of Moorish design, the 24 rooms are exquisite. The property is home to five houses, as well as five pools, a tennis court, and a private villa.

Jnane Tamsna offers a variety of activities, too, including a cooking class with chef Bahija that allows guests to discover local dishes and spices for the ultimate culinary experience. Go beyond the city walls and see the majestic Atlas Mountains on a guided bike tour, or take a sidecar to discover the Medina or Agafay Stone Desert. Kids can learn traditional Arabic calligraphy, magic tricks from Didier the magician, or join the entire family for a camel ride through the beautiful palm grove.

La Créole Beach Hotel & Spa in Gosier, Guadeloupe

Open for 35 years, this luxury resort was designed to immerse its guests in an authentic French Creole vibe. Owners Daniel Arnoux and Patrick Vial-Collet — both born and raised in Guadeloupe — are the clever masterminds behind the property, which houses more than 200 spacious rooms and suites. In 1988, they founded the Black-owned Des Hotels et des Iles group, which owns and manages four other properties in addition to La Créole Beach Hotel & Spa.

Personalized service, a spa, infinity pool, kid’s club, the hotel beach, La Créole Jazz Club, and two restaurants serving delicious French Creole food are just a few of the reasons why guests visiting Guadeloupe should book a stay here. Active types can also take yoga classes and aqua gym workout sessions, or partake in a variety of other activities, like kayaking, windsurfing, deep-sea diving, jet-skiing, and chartered excursions (for an extra charge).

La Maison in Midtown in Houston, Texas

La Maison in Midtown is touted as a slice of European flavor in the heart of Houston. Owners Sharon Owens and Genora Boykins run the seven-room bed-and-breakfast, located within walking distance of the city’s finest restaurants and lively entertainment venues. Guest rooms are outfitted with the same luxury amenities you’d expect to find in a five-star hotel, including a private spa bath with a walk-in shower, couple’s rain shower, or Jacuzzi tub.

But it’s the Texas hospitality that keeps guests coming back, many of them referring to this small B&B as their “home away from home.” A few cultural haunts travelers may want to visit: the Houston Museum of African-American Culture, Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, and Eldorado Ballroom, a historic nightclub that showcased music legends like B.B. King, Ray Charles, Etta James, and James Brown.

La Maison Michelle in St. James, Barbados

Immerse yourself in Caribbean hospitality at La Maison Michelle, located on a hilltop with amazing views of Barbados’ Platinum Coast. A husband and wife team, Guy and Michelle Jenkins, own this dual seven-suite villa that’s ideal for a destination wedding, romantic getaway, or fun vacation with friends. Guests who check into this secluded hideaway are surrounded by a full-service staff, including an on-site chef that whips up fresh, local Barbados fare infused with an African, West Indian, and European twist.

Guests can also request an on-site personal trainer for a customized workout in the climate-controlled fitness center and visit the spa for a massage or special body treatment inside or under the gazebo near the infinity pool. The staff is also available to assist guests in coordinating fun day trips to visit local tourist attractions, such as Harrison’s Cave, Carlisle Bay, and Hunte’s Gardens.

The Oak Bluffs Inn in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

Rhonda and Erik Albert are the owners of this 10-room Victorian inn, located in quaint Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard. Created by architect Mark Hutker, the iconic lighthouse has served as a beacon to islanders and vacationers, including celebrities such as film director Spike Lee, who has stayed in the penthouse suite, and jazz musician Wynton Marsalis, who serenaded guests with his trumpet during an impromptu concert in the living room.

Guests staying at The Oak Bluffs Inn are within walking distance to a variety of farm-to-table restaurants and a short walk or bike ride away from Inkwell Beach, East Chop Beach, and Joseph Sylvia State Beach. Consider a picnic at Ocean Park or a guided tour along the African-American Heritage Trail.

Ocean West Boutique Hotel in Nassau, Bahamas

The 10-room Ocean West Boutique Hotel offers guests breathtaking views of Lake Killarney to the south and the Atlantic Ocean to the north. Exercise in the rooftop fitness center with ocean vistas; make an appointment for a massage and feel the stress melt away; grab a cocktail from the outdoor or indoor bar and relax by the pool; or take a four-minute walk and enjoy a delicious meal at Sapodilla, one of the newest fine-dining restaurants on the island.

Ocean West Boutique Hotel is located four miles west of the Cable Beach area, which features shopping, a vibrant nightlife scene, and a variety of activities, including casino gambling, golf, snorkeling, scuba diving, fishing, and parasailing. After an active day, guests can return to their secluded retreat.

Roberts Riverwalk Urban Resort Hotel in Detroit, Michigan

This boutique hotel, owned by Black billionaire Michael V. Roberts, features 106 elegant guest rooms, including six unique room types and three-level penthouse suites. At Roberts Riverwalk Urban Resort Hotel, most of the rooms include 12-foot-high ceilings with picturesque views of the Detroit River and Canada at a distance. An outdoor swimming pool, a 12,000-square-foot meeting space, and a fitness center are just a few of the on-site amenities.

In addition to the revitalized riverfront and nearby restaurants, guests can visit popular Motor City attractions, such as the Motown Museum, Gateway to Freedom International Memorial to the Underground Railroad, the Joe Louis Monument, and the National Museum of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Virginia

Sheila Johnson, co-founder of Black Entertainment Television, is the owner of the 168-room Salamander Resort & Spa. It’s no surprise that this luxurious 340-acre property, located in the Virginia countryside, took a decade to build and design, opening its doors in August 2013. In addition to its 23,000-square-foot spa, this resort offers fun outdoor activities, including zip-lining, hiking, and horseback riding, as well as an equestrian program. Guests can bike throughout the property and into town and to wineries, too.

Johnson also serves as the founder and CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts, the parent company that owns and manages a total of five properties in Middleburg, Virginia, Destin, Florida, Charleston, South Carolina, Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Tampa Bay, Florida. So, vacationers have a few options when planning a luxury getaway for some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Spice Island Beach Resort in Grand Anse, Grenada

Travelers planning a future Caribbean getaway may want to consider making reservations at this resort, located on Grenada’s Grand Anse Beach. Sir Royston O. Hopkin bought the resort in 1987, but the entire family has taken an active role in running the hotel. After his death earlier this year, Hopkin’s daughter, Janelle, became the president and managing director of the all-inclusive resort.