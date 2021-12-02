This Resort Has the First Overwater Bungalows in the British Virgin Islands

Bitter End Yacht Club, a nautical-themed resort in the British Virgin Islands, is set to reopen this winter after complete destruction by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Following a four-year closure and ground-up rebuild, the newly reimagined Bitter End Yacht Club will welcome guests back to the 64-acre island outpost located on Virgin Gorda. What's more, the property is now outfitted with all-new Marina Lofts, which will be the only overwater bungalows in the British Virgin Islands.

Originally founded in 1969, the family-friendly resort is only accessible by boat which has made it a popular attraction for sailors and yacht enthusiasts for more than 50 years. The sprawling seaside resort is named after its secluded location at the intersection of the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, otherwise known as the "end of the line."

The property at Bitter End Yacht Club Credit: Courtesy of Bitter End Yacht Club

"The village is an incarnation of Bitter End's roots as a yachting destination and sailor's hangout. Its beach, seawall, and plaza are dotted with seating areas designed for settling down with a cold drink and conversation, a favorite book, or simply taking in the beautiful expanse of North Sound," said owner Lauren Hokin.

Guests will check in at the main plaza, known as the Quarterdeck Marina, which is a two-story, open-air venue with an ocean-facing lounge upstairs and a wraparound terrace. The newly renovated waterfront plaza also includes the Clubhouse restaurant, water sports center, and Reeftique Boutique. Sailors will also find 70 mooring balls and 25 marina slips available for yacht charters and non-hotel guests looking to dock their boat and rest their sea legs at The Bitter End Village.

In addition to the overwater Marina Lofts, a pair of two-story waterfront bungalows are complete and available for guest bookings with up to 10 more bungalows scheduled for build in the near future. Inspired by vintage sail lofts, the handmade timber bungalows feature a daybed on the first-floor lounge and second-floor master suite with a king-sized bed and eco-friendly bath amenities. The indoor-outdoor space offers a private terrace on both floors with panoramic views of North Sound as well as a hammock for lazy days in the sun.

The view from the overwater bungalows at Bitter End Yacht Club Credit: Courtesy of Bitter End Yacht Club

The bed in an overwater bungalow at Bitter End Yacht Club Credit: Courtesy of Bitter End Yacht Club

Bitter End Yacht Club offers five dining options to choose from, including a casual pizza-and-wine concept at the Clubhouse Restaurant and a sunken vessel salvaged from Hurricane Irma that's become a one-of-a-kind beach bar. There is a small garden on property, Bitter End Farms, that will supply fruits, vegetables, and herbs for the restaurants in addition to partnering with local fisherman and farmers to highlight Caribbean flavors.

For grab-and-go prepared food, fresh-caught seafood, and snacks, the Bitter End Market will have local provisions in stock for long voyages at sea, including the chef's world-famous key lime pie. Water sports enthusiasts will also appreciate the new fleet of water toys which include Hobi Waves, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, kiteboards, and sailboats paired with group and private instruction for anyone looking to improve their skills on the water.

Nighttime at Bitter End Yacht Club Credit: Courtesy of Bitter End Yacht Club

With its gentle trade winds, cobalt blue waters, and near-perfect weather year-round, the British Virgin Islands have had a long-standing reputation for being a sailor's paradise. The return of Bitter End Yacht Club and its "built by sailors for sailors" legacy is an exciting development for yachters looking to spend a day ashore and travelers keen on the overwater bungalow life without the long-haul flight.