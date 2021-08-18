A Stunning New Resort Just Opened in Santa Fe With World-class Dining, Horseback Riding, and More

Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, is inviting you to come and experience a whole new side of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Located on 317 stunning acres, bordering 1.5 million more acres of Santa Fe National Forest, sits the newly opened hotel, marking the first luxury offering of its kind in Santa Fe. Bishop's Lodge, the hotel explained in a statement, "provides state-of-the-art accommodations, a destination restaurant conceived by Chef Dean Fearing, an array of outdoor adventures and transformative wellness experiences set against one of the most starkly beautiful backdrops in the Southwest."

Inspired by the notion of community, the resort is meant to feel like its own little village, including ranch-inspired structures, lawns that stretch on and on, a stream running through its center, horse pastures, and tree-lined mesas.

Guests can choose from 100 guest rooms, suites, and stand-alone accommodations for their stay as well as an array of activities including mountain biking, fly fishing, hiking, and horseback riding. They can even book a stay to experience a magical Santa Fe event — the 50th anniversary of the International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, less than an hour drive from the resort, happening this October.

"Bishop's Lodge is a tribute to the culture, spirit, and adventure of 'the City Different', and we are thrilled to introduce a new Auberge Resorts Collection property in this beloved destination," Craig Reid, president & chief executive officer, Auberge Resorts Collection, shared in a statement. "We look forward to introducing the local Santa Fe community and discerning travelers from around the world to the unique experiences and stunning natural beauty of this exceptional property."

The storied property was first settled more than 150 years ago by Bishop Jean Baptiste Lamy. It has since played host to several United States presidents over the years and now is getting a breath of new life thanks to a $75 million renovation collaboration between Dallas-based Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects and the Hospitality Interiors Studio of global design firm HKS. The renovation includes one-of-a-kind adobe structures designed to flow with the land and complement indigenous vegetation and the landscape around.

"We decided to build upon an ethos and attitude that approaches Santa Fe architecture in a modern way," DeSantis said in a statement. "The imperfection of the adobe walls is the perfection. They are deep, strong, and created by people — not a machine. We aimed only to enhance the sense of place by adding new buildings, which bring comfort and technology, to dance alongside the old buildings."

The center of the entire property, the hotel shared, is The Lodge, home to SkyFire, its signature restaurant, bar lounge, living room, and expansive outdoor deck. Inside, guests will find artworks from the property's original collection dating back to the 1940s, along with an oversized alfresco Kiva fireplace, where guests can watch the sun go down.

And, this fall the resort will open the doors to Turquesa Healing Arts Studio, which brings together immersive yoga, meditation, sound therapy, chakra balancing practices, and spa treatments. The entire experience, the hotel shared, is "inspired by the healing powers of nature and the balancing properties of turquoise."

Ready to try a unique treatment? The spa's signature Healing Art Therapy treatment will "begin with a certified art therapist leading a guided meditation that connects guests to their inner child and identifies areas of the body that hold emotional stress," the hotel explained. "The experience will continue with the guest creating a piece of art that expresses the determined blockages in an empowering manner."