You Can Live Like Marilyn Monroe in Her Favorite Hotel Suite — and Even Eat Her Favorite Meal

The Beverly Hills Hotel has seen its fair share of famous faces come and go. But none left a mark quite like Marilyn Monroe. And now, the famed Los Angeles hotel is honoring their favorite starlet with a new package called “Live Like Marilyn.”

The package, the hotel explained, was inspired by her long history with the hotel. For those unaware, Monroe lived at the hotel on and off for years, spending most of her time between bungalows 1 and 7. She also stayed in bungalows 20 and 21 with Yves Montand while filming “Let’s Make Love.” And, while staying as a guest, Monroe had a preferred table, table 6, at the hotel’s restaurant, the Polo Lounge.

Image zoom Beverly Hills Hotel

Now, guests can book the package that comes with all of Monroe’s favorites including luxury bungalow accommodation for two. It also comes with a ‘Some Like it Hot’ bubble bath experience with Ceara pure Atlantic sea salt, sweet orange, and grapefruit oils, a bath pillow, wood back brush, and a bath mitt, plus a bottle of CHANEL N°5 perfume. The package also comes with a welcome bottle of champagne, though if you book Bungalow 1A, known as the “Marilyn Bungalow,” that gets upgraded to a bottle of Dom Pérignon.

The package also includes dinner for two from Marilyn’s Menu, which is entirely inspired by an interview she gave that appeared in a 1952 issue of Pageant Magazine.

''My dinners at home are startlingly simple,” Monroe said. “Every night I stop at the market near my hotel and pick up a steak, lamb chops or liver, which I broil in the electric oven in my room. I usually eat four or five raw carrots with my meat and that is all.'' Monroe added that she’d sometimes allow herself an ice cream sundae as a treat.

Image zoom Beverly Hills Hotel