Your Instagram Literally Can’t Handle This New Cabana at the Beverly Hills Hotel

The Gray Malin Cabana at The Beverly Hills Hotel is here to make your summer seriously adorable.

The Beverly Hills Hotel is already well-known as one of the most Instagrammable hotels in the world, but thanks to its new partnership with fine art photographer Gray Malin it truly takes the cake.

In July, the hotel and Malin debuted their new experiential design project, The Gray Malin Cabana at The Beverly Hills Hotel. Just as the name implies, the design project is indeed an ultra-chic cabana that sits next to the hotel’s famed pool.

Image zoom Gray Malin

Image zoom Gray Malin

“I am thrilled to finally share this project at The Beverly Hills Hotel which highlights my passion and aptitude for interior design, allowing guests to step into one of my photographs,” Malin shared in a statement. “With the tremendous history of the property in mind, I was inspired to create a space that paid homage to its glamorous past while putting a modern and personal spin on my custom cabana experience.”

Edward Mady, regional director and general manager, added that the hotel is truly looking forward to providing guests with “an enhanced cabana experience that will lovingly highlight the pool’s legendary history.” He added, “Gray Malin did a wonderful job maintaining the hotel’s timeless Hollywood design while also incorporating his signature whimsical and vibrant style.”

Image zoom Gray Malin

Inside the cabana, guests will find plenty of plush seating thanks to Malin’s partnership with Serena & Lily. The decor is truly everything you’d hope for and expect from Malin and the iconic hotel, with soft pink and creme coloring with pops of green thanks to the lush plant life inside along with CW Stockwell’s signature banana leaf wallpaper. (The same wallpaper, Martinique, which has adorned the Beverly Hills Hotel since it was first installed in 1949.) And, of course, there are several of Malin’s own prints hanging on the cabana walls as the perfect finishing touch.

Image zoom